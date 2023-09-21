Baltimore Aircoil Company Acquires Coil Design; Advancing Leadership in the Cooling Market

Jessup, MD, – Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC), a leader in cooling solutions worldwide for the commercial, industrial, and refrigeration markets, announced today the acquisition of Coil Design LLC. They are a manufacturer of cooling and heating coils located in Dayton, Tennessee.

Over the last four years as BAC’s joint venture partner, Coil Design has achieved impressive growth with their direct customers and also supported BAC’s growth through BAC’s TrilliumSeries™ Adiabatic Products. To continue and accelerate that growth, BAC has now fully acquired Coil Design. Dave Klee, General Manager – BAC Dayton and Coil Design, will lead the integration of Coil Design into BAC during the coming months while expanding BAC’s manufacturing capacity.

Don Fetzer, President of Baltimore Aircoil states, “The full acquisition of Coil Design and our previous acquisition of Eurocoil in Italy in 2021, positions BAC to accelerate the development of industry-leading evaporative hybrid and adiabatic technologies, furthering our vision to reinvent cooling to sustain the world.”



“Coil Design has proven they truly understand customer needs and innovate to meet those needs, which matches BAC’s culture and values,” says Dave Klee. “We welcome Coil Design’s employees including Coil Design’s founders, Paul Guariglia, Aron Harrington and Rick Larson to the BAC family and look forward to having a successful future together.”



About Baltimore Aircoil Company

With over 80 years of industry-leading innovation and experience, BAC creates cutting-edge cooling equipment for the HVAC, Industrial, and Refrigeration marketplaces. We solve customers’ unique needs with our expertise and wide range of high-performance systems. BAC leverages the power of evaporative cooling by optimizing the balance of water and energy, but the true BAC difference lies in our absolute commitment to creating sustainable solutions and delivering value to our customers. For more information about Baltimore Aircoil Company, visit www.BaltimoreAircoil.com.



About Coil Design

At Coil Design, we all come to work every day because we want to help heat and cool the world. We are a genuine manufacturer proudly located in Dayton, TN. Our team of engineers, seasoned professionals and remarkable employees are truly appreciated. Our core purpose is working with clients to design and create the best steam, refrigeration and fluid coils that exceeds their expectations. Understanding change and adapting to meet customer needs is an important part of any job. That is why we continually strive to improve and promote enhanced communication and customer service throughout our culture. Our mission is to make our customers successful, so we can grow together.