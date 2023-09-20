Maersk invests in warehouse automation startup

Boxbot Raises $12 million for its “three-dimensional conveyor system” for package handling

September 20, 2023
DC Velocity Staff
Boxbot, a California-based startup that makes a three-dimensional conveyor system for high-throughput package handling, has raised $12 million in venture capital from investors including the global maritime container giant Maersk.

The “series A” round was led by Playground Global, with participation from Maersk Growth, Toyota Ventures, Pear Ventures, and Artiman Ventures. It brings the company’s total funding to $29.5 million.

The firm says it will spend those new funds to accelerate its mission of enabling carriers to provide more efficient delivery experiences and to bolster the team’s engineering and business operations. 

“Boxbot is modernizing conveyor belts for smarter dispatch,” Richard Peretz, Playground Global Venture Partner who will now join the company’s board of directors. “I’ve seen firsthand that there is a massive opportunity to shift manual processes to machine-enabled smart and efficient solutions leveraging software and hardware. Boxbot’s one-stop solution is a versatile and integrated system that works across a variety of areas in the supply chain.”

 

 

 

