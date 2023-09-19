Concentric Recognized as Avetta ESG Leader

Concentric, the first national industrial power services organization ensuring uninterrupted, sustainable facility and forklift power, has been recognized with the 2023 Avetta Supplier ESG Leader Award for the implementation of sustainable practices and strategies. This award is a testament to Concentric’s commitment to integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles to their business. These standards help create transparency and mitigate environmental and social risks. Concentric’s signature solutions, GuaranteedPOWER® and PerpetualPOWER® are industry firsts, improving reliability, sustainability and safety to solve the power problem for facility leaders.

John Winter, Concentric’s Chief Operating Officer, said “We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader in creating sustainable, safe and responsible solutions for our customers and our people. These values have been a part of our DNA since inventing GuaranteedPOWER(R) in 2001, and we plan to continue our commitment to excellence in this regard.”

Avetta is a supply chain risk management platform that reports on key metrics to help companies make informed decisions about who they select as their suppliers. Concentric and Avetta share the same values of a safer, more sustainable work environment.

Concentric helps distributors, manufacturers, data centers, utilities, communications infrastructure and more develop resilience in their power systems while making the energy transition with less risk. With a national network of service professionals, Concentric provides engineering, installation and maintenance/management for power equipment including forklifts, AGVs, backup batteries, UPSs, generators, energy storage, micro grids, onsite maintenance and more. Learn more at concentricusa.com.

