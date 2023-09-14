ArchLynk and FourKites Partner to Enhance Executive Decision-Making with Predictive Visibility

ArchLynk, a global leader in digital supply chain consulting services and global trade solutions headquartered in San Jose, California, announced its partnership with leading supply chain visibility platform FourKites to augment global supply chains with the power of predictive supply chain visibility. The collaboration between ArchLynk and FourKites will help integrate FourKites' extensive supply chain data network and visibility capabilities with SAP Transportation Management (TM) and SAP Business Network for Logistics (BN4L) solutions, thereby enhancing supply chain visibility and providing data-driven insights that fuel real-time decision-making.

Recently named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for the third consecutive year, FourKites is recognized for helping businesses digitize their end-to-end supply chains and extend visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond.

In a world where supply chain disruptions and uncertainties are a constant threat, the need for real-time visibility, predictive insights and actionable intelligence is paramount. Supply chain leaders are increasingly keen to digitize processes and invest in advanced technologies that maximize agility throughout their operations. With a growing need for data transparency, automation and data-driven decision-making, companies need expert consulting to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives to derive business value and build robust, connected supply chain networks.

“With this strategic collaboration, we will be able to solve pressing supply chain challenges for an extended customer base by making our visibility solutions readily available for SAP TM users,” said Nimesh Patel, Vice President of Alliances at FourKites. “But it doesn’t stop there; ArchLynk is continuing to drive use cases for visibility data across the SAP ecosystem, including IBP, WM, S4 and BN4L, which can drive operational savings in inventory forecasting, workforce management, demand planning and customer service."

“In our constant efforts to deliver comprehensive end-to-end supply chain expertise to our customers, we are excited at the prospects of this collaboration with FourKites,” said Jigish Shah, CEO of ArchLynk. “By integrating FourKites' predictive data insights into SAP TM and SAP BN4L, this partnership empowers our customers to address existing supply chain vulnerabilities, enhance visibility, and transform into intelligent enterprises.”

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the supply chain industry, where innovative technologies and strategic partnerships are shaping the future. ArchLynk and FourKites are dedicated to transforming the way businesses manage their supply chains, ensuring resilience, agility, and success in an ever-evolving market.

ArchLynk is a global leader in end-to-end digital supply chain solutions. As a pure-play service provider for SAP Digital Supply Chain (TM, IBP & BNL) platforms & Global Trade Services, ArchLynk's deep domain expertise and innovations equip businesses to build risk-resilient and adaptable supply chains. Headquartered in San Jose, California, ArchLynk holds a proven track record of delivering the most SAP Supply Chain Execution & Global Trade projects. With a global presence, ArchLynk helps clients with business planning, supply chain process improvement, performance management, and SAP supply chain solutions deployment. ArchLynk's offerings include supply chain process transformation, full-service integration, innovations, and solution support. ArchLynk's specialized innovations, including AI/ML-based solutions, integrations, accelerators, and custom solution development, ensure added value and the highest service level commitment for customers. For more information, please visit https://archlynk.com/

Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites® extends visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,200 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.