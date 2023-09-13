Supply Chain Experts Join Avetta’s Supplier Product Experience Board

LEHI, Utah, and HOUSTON—September 13, 2023—Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, is bringing together supplier and contractor leaders to drive guidance around its solution, product roadmap and processes with the company’s Avetta Product Experience (APEX) Board. Experts with extensive experience and diverse backgrounds in supply chain issues will join Avetta’s leadership and product team in open forums, insight sessions and innovation challenges to drive better ideas on how to solve the most complex challenges around supplier onboarding and compliance.

“The APEX Supplier Board exemplifies Avetta’s commitment to enhancing the contractor and supplier experience. The supplier experience around company compliance programs has grown increasingly crucial as new regulations and requirements grow around contractor health and safety, ESG and sustainability, business risk and cyber risk,” said Taylor Allis, Avetta’s Chief Product Officer. “Suppliers must have confidence that they understand their clients’ risk prerequisites and receive proactive support throughout the compliance process, so they can expedite the delivery of their products and services. Avetta will harness feedback and insights from its APEX Supplier Board to achieve its objective of becoming the most efficient and streamlined compliance platform in the industry.”

The following experts will serve on the Avetta Supplier Advisory Board:

• Stephanie Brewer is the Director of Telecommunications Safety & Compliance at USA Telecom Insurance Services/Insurance Office of America. She also serves on the Avetta APEX Client Board and has over 15 years of experience working in Telecommunications, specifically construction risk and compliance.

• James Cobb is the Corporate Director of Health and Safety at REGENESIS. He has over 20 years of leadership in environmental health and safety systems for manufacturing, construction and the petroleum industry.

• Jennifer Feeler is the Safety, Health and Environmental Support Program Manager at Sunbelt Rentals. She oversees third-party management systems and insurance compliance and leads efforts to stop workers from being exposed to Stuff That Can Kill (STCK).

• Elise Gilbert is the Global Commercial Support Services Senior Director at Iron Mountain. She is actively involved in improving efficiency, capacity and velocity in the sales process.

• Jordan Gittens is the Service Business Operations Administrator for Daikin Applied Americas Inc. He supports his company’s service offices and joins the Avetta Advisory Board to expand his knowledge of the platform and help improve it.

• Kerry Kaminski is a Safety Manager with Aegion Corporation (including Insituform Technologies and Corrpro Companies). She has been in the health and safety field for more than 25 years and specializes in contractor management systems, subcontractor management and operator qualification.

• Mary Ann Roden is the Operations Project Manager at O’Brien Equipment. She initiates strategies to ensure effective, on-budget execution of assigned projects in addition to safety training, qualifications and compliance with OSHA regulations.

• Michelle Skelly is the Health and Safety Database Manager for Arcadis U.S., Inc. She has more than 10 years of experience managing health and safety databases for design, engineering and management consulting.

• Sally Tipton is the Health and Safety Manager for the Smith Cameron Group. She has been involved in safety for nearly two decades, specializing in contractor management in industrial, infrastructure and civil construction. She joins the Avetta Advisory Board to expand her knowledge of the platform and help improve it, having used it as a Contractor, Client and now Supplier.

• Jeff Ward has been the Corporate Manager of Program Compliance for the Health and Safety Department at Clean Harbors for nine years. He is an experienced Compliance & Audit Professional with a Certified Six Sigma Green Belt and Certified Internal Auditor.

• Destiny Welch is the HSE Customer Interface Lead at Baker Hughes. She has more than 10 years of experience in health, safety and environmental issues and works to provide consistent information to third-party customers.

The Supplier APEX Board’s recommendations are presented to Avetta leadership and considered for improving the company’s efforts to mitigate risk. Photos of some of the board members can be found here.

# # #

About Avetta

The Avetta One platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. For hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.

For suppliers in our network, our audit and verification services help lower their safety incidents rate by 29%. As a result, nearly 50% of members find additional job opportunities within the first year of joining. In addition, our suppliers receive privileged access to the Avetta Marketplace, where dozens of partners offer special discounts for business services like insurance and work gear. Avetta serves 500+ enterprise companies and 125,000+ suppliers across 120+ countries.

Visit https://www.avetta.com/ for more information.