FourKites Recognizes Customers for Outstanding Achievements in Supply Chain Visibility

Leading supply chain visibility provider FourKites has announced the recipients of its annual customer awards, celebrating exceptional customer and partner achievements, ingenuity and collaborative initiatives that bring unprecedented value to complex supply chains. Recognitions this year include the annual Golden Kite Awards; the inaugural High Flyer Award, which recognizes individual users who champion visibility within their organization; and new Innovation Partner and Go-To-Market Partner of the Year awards.

The Golden Kite Awards recognize best-in-class companies that are leveraging the FourKites® platform to achieve breakthrough results in five categories: Connected Supply Chain, Improved Customer Experience, End-to-End Optimization, Supply Chain Agility and Green Earth.

Reynolds Consumer Products received the Golden Kite Award for Connected Supply Chain for connecting appointment and yard management seamlessly across locations and stakeholders, which resulted in a significant reduction in manual efforts and appointment calls each week.

Bayer received the Golden Kite Award for End-to-End Optimization, highlighting its continued improvements in visibility across the globe, first-call resolution rates, on-time delivery and more. “FourKites capabilities are adding value to our customers and internal stakeholders that have never been seen before,” said Johnny Ivanyi, Supply Chain Senior Director, Global Head of Logistics Excellence at Bayer.

Big Lots received the Golden Kite Award for Improved Customer Experience. The company has been capitalizing on real-time visibility, proactive notifications, carrier tracking and insightful analytics across its operations, which has resulted in 95% on-time delivery rates for its customers.

USA Truck - DB Schenker received the Supply Chain Agility award for finding unique ways of harnessing FourKites data to uncover cost savings. “By requiring tracking prior to load pickup and integrating ELDs for high-value cargo, we significantly reduced double-brokered orders, enhanced shipment security, and ultimately lowered fraud attempts at our organization,” said Tyler Brendle, Director, Capacity Solutions at DB Schenker.

Haworth received the Golden Kite Award for Green Earth for successfully overcoming the typically manual and cumbersome process of calculating and reporting greenhouse gas emissions.

The first annual High Flyer Awards recognize exemplary individuals who are leveraging FourKites to increase ROI for their organization. Recipients are active members of FourKites’ online Community, and drive change in the platform by submitting ideas, contributing to peer discussions and sharing their own best practices for the benefit of the extended ecosystem. Award recipients this year are Jill Bourbina, Global Business Process Expert, Dow; Carrie Conrad, Transportation Systems Analyst, Land O' Lakes; Chad Boswell, Analyst, C&S Wholesale Grocers; Cassie Garrison, Supply Chain Manager, HNI Corporation; and Kimberly Scalzott, Director of Operations Support, ARMADA.

Zebra Technologies earned this year’s Innovation Partner of the Year award in recognition of its efforts to push the boundaries of how edge data can be leveraged across its portfolio of solutions. In addition, Manhattan Associates received the Go-to-Market Partner of the Year award as a result of its strong relationship with FourKites, which has yielded measurable customer value and new joint customers. “Seamlessly integrated, real-time visibility can unlock value and create competitive advantages that drive supply chain success and financial performance,” said Eric Lamphier, Senior Director of Global Alliances, Manhattan Associates. “Manhattan is proud to partner with FourKites to build a connected ecosystem of solutions, with supply chain visibility as a key core ingredient.”

“This year’s honorees are a shining example of what we can achieve together through our data-driven, AI-based, real-time decision platform that helps lower costs, improve customer satisfaction and drive revenue growth,” said FourKites President Rocky Subramanian. “Despite the challenges of the past year, FourKites customers have continued to innovate, collaborate and flourish — achieving unmatched visibility and delivering best-in-class results to their stakeholders and customers. I send them my heartiest congratulations, and I look forward to our continued partnership into the future.”

The awards were announced last week at Visibility 2023, FourKites’ annual customer conference, which convened more than 700 supply chain leaders at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. This annual event, now in its sixth year, assembles shippers, carriers, logistics providers and brokers who are at the forefront of supply chain transformation. FourKites tracks more than 3 million shipments every day across 220+ countries and territories, and saw a nearly 30% increase in new customers and a 37% increase in total carriers over the last 12 months.

