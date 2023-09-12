ITS Logistics September Port Rail Ramp Index

ITS Logistics today released the September forecast for the ITS Logistics US Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index. This month the index reveals all ocean regions are at normal operations and should remain so throughout the remainder of the year. Shippers should remain aware of potential seasonal hurricane disruptions, while the largest inland rail ramp concern continues to be in the Eastern region.

“Port terminal operations continue to run without any major congestion or equipment shortages,” said Paul Brashier, Vice President of Drayage and Intermodal for ITS Logistics.

The Atlantic and Gulf hurricane season is being forecasted by the NOAA to be above normal due to elevated water temperatures. However, the direct landfall of these storms around ocean terminals and ramps is not a major concern. The Panama Canal has been experiencing low water levels and restrictions on vessels; however, containerized cargo is not being affected.

“It should also be noted that both Seattle and Tacoma are receiving additional volumes that were originally destined for British Columbia while shippers continue to avoid any disruptions due to the aftermath of the West Coast Canada labor activity experienced this summer,” continued Brashier.

While Seattle and Tacoma port terminals have plenty of capacity to effectively manage and process any received volume, there is a concern that limited rail provider equipment and capacity may cause delays in transit for IPI freight.

Chicago area ramps are also still struggling to process freight that was delayed due to the events that occurred during the West Coast Canada strike.

“Both congestion and equipment challenges are reducing driver productivity and the number of containers a driver can pull in a day. This has resulted in an increased cost to truckers,” states Brashier.

ITS Logistics offers a full suite of network transportation solutions across North America and omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services to 95% of the U.S. population within two days. These services include drayage and intermodal in 22 coastal ports and 30 rail ramps, a full suite of asset and asset-lite transportation solutions, omnichannel distribution and fulfillment, and outbound small parcel.

The ITS Logistics US Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index forecasts port container and dray operations for the Pacific, Atlantic, and Gulf regions. Ocean and domestic container rail ramp operations are also highlighted in the index for both the West Inland and East Inland regions. Visit here for a full comprehensive copy of the index with expected forecasts for the US port and rail ramps.