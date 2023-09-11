Upcoming Parcel Forum Panel to Share Secrets of Optimizing Parcel Shipping Spend

Reveel today shared details on its activities at the upcoming Parcel Forum, taking place at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, from September 11-13, 2023.

On Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9:00 am CDT in room 301, Reveel CEO and co-founder, Josh Dunham, will be moderating a panel discussion on the topic of "Measuring Your Value: How Small And Medium-Sized Businesses Can Get The Most From The National Carriers."

The interactive panel discussion will educate attendees about the similar four-step process that's commonly used by the most successful shippers to optimize their parcel spending. Panelists will discuss their experiences negotiating carrier agreements and highlight best practices for optimizing shipping costs across an organization. In addition, the panel will share strategies companies can use to optimize their carrier agreements without the need for external consultants.

Josh will be joined on the panel by Kathryn Small, Chief of Staff & Operations at White Labs; Will Hoffman, VP of Operations at Motion & Flow Control Products (MFCP); and Charles Babcock, VP of Operations at Wine Direct.

What:

"Measuring Your Value: How Small And Medium-Sized

Businesses Can Get The Most From The National Carriers."

Who:

Moderated by Josh Dunham, CEO and co-founder, Reveel

Kathryn Small, Chief of Staff & Operations at White Labs

Will Hoffman, VP of Operations at Motion & Flow Control Products (MFCP)

Chuck Babcock, VP of Operations at Wine Direct

When:

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9:00 am CDT

Where:

Room 301 in the "Transportation Strategy" track

The Reveel team will be on-site in booth #1029, where we'll be highlighting new market disrupting updates to our Shipping Intelligence™ Platform with its all new self service tech that helps customers understand and optimize their shipping spend without having to rely on expensive parcel spend consultants. We will also be highlighting customer success stories, sharing updates on the latest product developments, and generally helping to teach shippers how to upend the traditional carrier negotiation process using our innovative technology. Attendees can also learn additional details about the official launch of our partnership program.