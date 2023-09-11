Green Mountain and Reveel Forge a Strategic Partnership

Under this strategic partnership, Green Mountain and Reveel have joined together to offer a powerful suite of solutions tailored to different segments of the parcel shipping industry, harnessing their unique strengths to serve the diverse needs of parcel shippers of all sizes.

Green Mountain has established itself as a trusted leader in enterprise parcel spend management and the leading solutions provider for continuous improvement of the customer delivery experience. Their team empowers enterprise shippers to reduce costs, enhance operational efficiencies, and elevate customer satisfaction. Reveel, on the other hand, excels in delivering advanced parcel spend management and data analytics solutions specifically designed for small to mid-sized shippers.

By combining their unique expertise and leveraging our industry-leading technology stacks, Green Mountain and Reveel can better serve the distinct requirements of parcel shippers of all sizes. This strategic partnership enables them to optimize technical resources and unique knowledge to deliver unparalleled value to customers.

"We are thrilled to establish this partnership with Reveel," said Jim Jacobs, Co-founder and CCO of Green Mountain. "By collaborating in this way, we can ensure that parcel shippers of all sizes have access to the best-in-class solutions they need to thrive in today's complex shipping landscape. This collaboration allows us to better serve the needs of the market and drive customer success."

Josh Dunham, Co-founder and CEO of Reveel, echoed the sentiment, saying, "This partnership with Green Mountain aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing all shippers with cutting-edge parcel spend management solutions. By combining our efforts, we deliver remarkable value and drive substantial cost savings and operational efficiencies for our customers."

Both Green Mountain and Reveel have earned a solid reputation for delivering exceptional customer experiences and industry-leading solutions. Through this strategic partnership, they are poised to address the diverse needs of the parcel shipper market, offering solutions that propel growth and success.