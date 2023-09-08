Deposco Fulfillment Experts to Reveal Findings from 2023 Peak Season Survey

Three peak season experts from Deposco will reveal the findings from “Prepare for Peak 2023: Speed, Simplicity and Growth” in a Sept. 12 webinar. The research was developed from a July 2023 survey of retailers, wholesalers, and 3PL/4PL firms who were asked about challenges, priorities, and predictions for peak season 2023. The survey found insight from more than 350 US and European supply chain executives. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Deposco solutions currently support more than $10 billion in sales.

The webinar will feature Deposco’s Vice President of Business Consulting Michael Johnson, Senior Vice President Vice of President Professional Services Josh Lett and European General Manager and Vice President Will Lovatt.

All webinar attendees will receive a copy of Prepare for Peak 2023: Speed, Simplicity and Growth via email following the webinar.

“This report and the webinar will serve as a Peak Season ‘boot camp’ for supply chain execs looking to simplify supply chain, speed value, and adapt to growth,” said Johnson. “This Peak Season is particularly unpredictable, as we are all still trying to define expectations following the unprecedented fulfillment challenges over the last three Peak Seasons.”

“The research shows that speed is a leading indicator in 2023 – for instance, roughly half of respondents have concerns about inflation creating longer lead times, which will impact expectations for fast ordering and delivery,” said Lett. “Speed also applies to automation, where 55% of our respondents indicated plans to deploy technologies that help adjust faster to demand, run shifts more efficiently, ramp seasonal workers up/down quickly, and avoid mistakes and rework.”

“What the results show us is while our respondents are juggling the demand for speed, they must also keep things like costs and order accuracy in mind,” said Lovatt. “They’re investing in solutions that won’t require them to sacrifice one or both.”

The full findings of “Prepare for Peak 2023: Speed, Simplicity and Growth” will be revealed during the Sept. 12 webinar, and the report will be available afterwards.

