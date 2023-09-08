Körber appoints Jason Russell to CFO for Business Unit Supply Chain Software

Körber announces the promotion of Jason Russell, Executive Vice President Strategy & Corporate Development, to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Körber Business Unit Supply Chain Software. This internal advancement reflects the company's commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent from within its ranks, marking a significant milestone in Russell’s career journey with Körber.

Having joined Körber in June 2022 as Executive Vice President of Strategy & Corporate Development, Russell has consistently demonstrated a passion for excellence, a keen understanding of the industry and an unwavering dedication to the company's mission. With a proven track record of driving success, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the organization's strategies, bolstering operational efficiency and fostering a culture of innovation.

As the newly appointed CFO, Russell assumes a critical leadership role in charting the financial trajectory of Körber’s supply chain software business in a dynamic and ever-evolving market. Leveraging his deep understanding of the company's values and operations, Russell will be instrumental in driving strategic financial planning, optimizing resource allocation and growth, and enhancing shareholder value.

Chad Collins, Chief Executive Officer Software of Körber Business Area Supply Chain, added, “Körber firmly believes in investing in its employees' growth and development. It is a fundamental aspect of our ongoing success. The promotion of Jason Russell is a testament to the organization's commitment to recognize talent from within. We foster a culture of loyalty and dedication among our workforce and remain committed to establishing a work environment that encourages employee growth and advancement.”

Russell said, “I am beyond excited to continue my journey here at Körber. While only being with the company for a short time, I’ve recognized the unique mission that drives Körber and its employees. Customer prioritization, strong culture and a passion for innovation contribute to our success as a company. Körber distinguishes itself in the industry by putting its core values ahead of all else, making this an ideal environment to work.”

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

