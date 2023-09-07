Tompkins Solutions Names Jason Kowalskie Vice President of Sales

RALEIGH, N.C. – Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and material handling integration firm, today announced that Jason Kowalskie has joined the company as vice president of sales. In this role, Kowalskie will be responsible for working with new and existing clients to identify ways to improve efficiency, capacity and scalability across their supply chain operations.

Kowalskie has more than 25 years of experience developing and implementing large scale warehousing and transportation solutions for small and medium-sized business (SMB) to enterprise customers. Prior to joining Tompkins, Kowalskie served as director of business development for Shipwire, a CEVA Logistics company, and also held director-level positions with Kuehne+Nagel and Transport Express, Inc.

“We are excited to welcome Jason to the Tompkins team,” said David Latona, CEO of Tompkins Solutions. “His proven track record of helping a wide variety of companies solve complex supply chain challenges will make him a great addition to our organization and enable us to continue to provide our clients with superior solutions that meet their current and future business needs.”

In response to rapid growth, Tompkins Solutions is currently seeking talented supply chain professionals to join their team. To learn more about the available positions, please visit www.tompkinsinc.com or contact us at info@tompkinsinc.com.

About Tompkins Solutions

Tompkins Solutions, a subsidiary of Tompkins International, is a global supply chain services firm dedicated to helping clients achieve supply chain excellence and profitable growth. Founded in 1975, Tompkins has integrated its decades of experience in strategy, commerce, logistics and technology to provide unique supply chain consulting and material handling integration solutions. By combining best-in-breed services and technologies, Tompkins delivers a true end-to-end supply chain solution, enabling clients to improve the customer experience and ensure long-term success. Tompkins is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.tompkinsinc.com.