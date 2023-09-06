GUIDED TOURS, FEATURING THE NEWEST TECHNOLOGIES AT THE 2023 ASSEMBLY SHOW

Lean Manufacturing & Manual Assembly, Robotics, Conveyers & Material Handling, Fastening Tools, Plastics Assembly, Automation and Manufacturing Software will be the focus of six Guided Tours at the 11th Annual ASSEMBLY Show taking place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL from October 24-26, 2023. Attendees will have a chance to see the breadth and quality of new technologies on display throughout the exhibit floor guided with special tours by editors of ASSEMBLY Magazine



“We are excited to give attendees a chance to participate in six guided tours to see the latest products and services on display from more than 200 exhibiting companies. Our stellar editorial staff led by John Sprovieri, Editor in Chief, Austin Weber, Senior Editor and Jennifer Pierce, Multimedia Editor will lead the Guided Tours at The ASSEMBLY Show,” said Bill DeYoe, Publisher of ASSEMBLY. “In addition, attendees will have a chance to judge the New Product of the Year contest in the categories of Assembly Machines & Systems, Adhesives, Dispensing & Curing, Fastening Tools, Robotics and Factory of the Future.”



The following are the scheduled guided tour dates and times:

• Lean Manufacturing & Manual Assembly Tour will be led by Austin Weber, Senior Editor on Wednesday, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm. This tour will introduce attendees to All Metal Designs, Creform Corp., Indeva, SUS America Inc and UNEX Manufacturing all who can help create efficient line layouts; error-proof the process; and prevent work-related injuries.

• Robotics Tour will be led by Editor-in-Chief John Sprovieri on Wednesday, 1:30 – 2:30 pm. This tour provides a look at the complete range of assembly robots, including SCARAs, six-axis robots and the hottest technology today—collaborative robots. Tour stops include Epson Robots, FANUC America Corp., IAI America Corp., SCHUNK, and MTA Automation Inc.

• Conveyers & Material Handling will be led by Jennifer Pierce, Multimedia Editor on Wednesday, 3:30 – 4:30 pm. This tour will showcase how the right material handling technology can increase effectiveness. Tour stops include Automation & Modular Components Inc., Bosch Rexroth Corp., FlexLink Systems Inc., Glide-Line, and Quickdraw Conveyor Systems.

• Fastening Tools Tour will be led by Multimedia Editor Jennifer Pierce on Thursday, 10:00 – 11:00 am. This tour provides a look at five leading suppliers of fastening tools and accessories including ASG, Division of Jergens Inc., Delta Regis Tools, Desoutter, Ingersoll Rand and Nitto Kohki USA Inc.

• Plastics Assembly Tour will be led by Editor-in-Chief John Sprovieri on Thursday, 11:15-12:15pm. This tour will include stops at Dukane, MS Ultrasonic Technology LLC, Rinco Ultrasonics/Forward Technology Industries, Telsonic Ultrasonics and U.S. Heatstake, all of which have technology that continue to evolve to meet a wide range of assembly needs.

• Manufacturing Software Tour will be led by Senior Editor Austin Weber on Thursday 12:30 – 1:30 pm. This tour will stop at Automation Intellect, Cetec ERP, Tulip, Ujigami and VKS, suppliers who are leading the digital transformation of assembly lines.



In addition to the guided show floor tours, The ASSEMBLY Show will offer a New Product Display and Awards Program. Exhibitors have submitted their products and services to be reviewed by The ASSEMBLY Magazine editorial team. Four nominees will be selected in the following categories: Assembly Machines & Systems, Adhesives, Dispensing & Curing, Fastening Tools, Robotics and Factory of the Future. Attendees will have a chance to visit the New Product Display to see the products and video of products that are too large to display. Voting will take place on the show floor October 25-26, with the winners being announced on Thursday, October 26 at 9:30 am during the Morning Mingle & Breakfast.

For the 11th year, The ASSEMBLY Show will feature an expansive trade show floor featuring Gold Sponsor Promess; Silver Sponsors ASG, Division of Jergens, Canvas Envision, and SCHUNK; Bronze Sponsors Automation & Modular Components, Schmidt Technology and Ujigami. For information on exhibiting, visit https://www.assemblymag.com/the-assembly-show/become-exhibitor.

Manufacturing executives and buyers can register now for a free exhibit hall-only pass to see the newest equipment, technology, and solutions. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Thursday, October 26 is The ASSEMBLY Show’s official “Pink Out Day” to support cancer fighters, admire survivors, honor those lost, and never give up hope to find a cure. To register for the event and make a donation, click here.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry’s leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

# # #