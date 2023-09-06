New York New Jersey Freight Forwarders & Brokers Association Recognizes Robert P. Connor

The New York New Jersey Foreign Freight Forwarders and Brokers Association Inc. (NYNJFF&BA) will present Robert “Bob” P. Connor with the association’s prestigious 2023 Captain of Industry Award at its annual dinner cruise on September 28.

“Our Captain of Industry award honors transportation leaders who have consistently given their time and expertise to the Association. Bob Connor has demonstrated his commitment to our organization by generously lending his valuable insight and knowledge to advance our mission,” said Jeanette Gioia, Association President.

Industry veteran, Mr. Connor has decades of experience serving in high-ranking leadership positions in all aspects of transportation with freight forwarders, NVOs, ocean carriers and terminals. He has also been instrumental in assisting the industry and NYNJFF&BA membership navigate the challenges of the rapidly changing global supply chain and regulatory environment.

In addition to supporting NYNJFFF&BA as the Dais Chair for its annual dinner gala, Mr. Connor has been a contributing member of the Federal Maritime Commission’s first ever National Shipper Advisory Committee for almost two years. He is currently the Executive Vice President for Global Transportation at Mallory Alexander International Logistics and was previously Managing Director of Senator Line and Vice President of Hapag Lloyd as well as President of its subsidiary, Hamilton Terminal Corporation. Mr. Connor is a graduate of Philadelphia University and of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business Executive Management Program.

The Captain of Industry award will be presented to Mr. Connor on September 28 during the association’s annual Dinner Cruise around Manhattan. The cruise will take place on the privately chartered “Cornucopia Destiny” a four-level luxury yacht that will embark from the Liberty Landing Marina at 80 Audrey Zapp Drive in Jersey City. Tickets are $200 each and include an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, and dessert.

Information on the event is available here: https://www.nynjforwarders-brokers.org/dinner-cruise/.

For more information, please contact Leslie Barrett at lbarrett@NYNJforwarders-brokers.org or at (732) 741-1936.