Concentric, LLC, Acquires Critical DC Power Provider, Retech

Concentric, LLC, the first national industrial power services organization delivering forklift and critical power as well as maintenance solutions that ensure uninterrupted, sustainable facility power, announced today the acquisition of Retech. An established market leader across the US, with headquarters on the west coast, Retech specializes in designing, integrating, and managing critical DC power systems and critical infrastructure construction with a particular focus on the telecom and cable industry. This acquisition expands Concentric’s service footprint in critical power to the west coast, while adding new construction capabilities for critical power from telecom to energy storage to utilities and data centers.

A full-service EF&I specialist, Retech’s in-house team of experienced engineers and technicians will be joining Concentric, bringing a proven track record of supporting world-class companies as they navigate the dynamic and challenging telecommunications landscape. Their expertise ranges from network infrastructure support services to network audits, staging, rack and stack, installation, de-commissioning/de-installation, resale and recycling, and as a general contractor, full site builds, upgrades or decoms. Retech is led by Co-Founders, Julie and Dennis Pulos, veterans of the critical power industry who will remain in leadership positions after the acquisition.

“Retech is a well-respected team across the west coast and we’re thrilled to incorporate their expertise at Concentric as we expand our capabilities for engineering, design and installation services across the US. The Retech team share our values and mission to deliver superior, engineered power systems and we look forward to supporting them in their future growth from coast to coast,” said Concentric Chief Operating Officer, John Winter.

“We are excited to join the Concentric team to accelerate our customers’ success by expanding our nationwide footprint. Joining forces with Concentric will enable us to add the resources we need to be able to quickly scale and meet our customers’ growing needs,” said Retech Co-Founder and President, Julie Pulos.



About Concentric:

Concentric is the first national industrial power services organization delivering forklift and critical power as well as maintenance solutions that ensure uninterrupted, sustainable facility power. The company’s signature solutions, GuaranteedPOWER® and PerpetualPOWER® are industry firsts, improving reliability, sustainability and safety to solve the power problem for facility leaders. Concentric helps data centers, distributors, manufacturers, utilities, communications infrastructure and more develop resilience in their power systems while making the energy transition with less risk. With a national network of service professionals, Concentric provides engineering, installation and maintenance/management for power equipment including backup batteries, UPSs, generators, energy storage, micro grids, forklift power, onsite maintenance and more. Learn more at concentricusa.com.