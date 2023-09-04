NOBLELIFT North America Introduces a New Series of Lithium-iron Cushion Forklifts.

The FE4C50-65 cushion tire forklifts are highly efficient, durable Lithium-iron forklifts. These 5,000-6,500 lbs capacity forklifts are designed for indoor warehouse applications and other applications with hard smooth floors. The mast system, front/rear axles and chassis are engineered to be tough like an Internal Combustion forklift, but with all the advantages of Lithium-iron. AC drive technology is used to achieve high performance with low operating and maintenance costs. Greatly increase your work productivity with these quiet, very low maintenance, ultra-smooth, lithium-iron forklifts.

FEATURES & BENEFITS

COMPACT. HIGH PERFORMANCE. EFFICIENT.

- Compact design allows for a 360 degree zero-turning radius, enabling the truck to operate in confined spaces.

- Operators can select different performance modes on the color LCD display to meet different applications. Multi-function LCD display: speed, steer angle, travel direction, battery discharge indicator, hour meter and working mode.

- The large 80-volt Lithium-iron battery and regenerative braking system significantly increase operating hours per charge.

- The high-power oil pump motor and large displacement gear pump increase lifting and lowering speed and improve working efficiency.

ERGONOMIC. GREAT VISIBILITY.

- The large, ergonomic cab and user-friendly design ensures operator comfort throughout the entire work shift. Low entrance height provides operators easy and safe access.

- A deluxe suspension, fully adjustable seat reduces vibration to the driver to effectively reduce driver fatigue for all sizes of operators.

- On-Demand Fully Hydrostatic Power Steering (FHPS) guarantees smooth steering, preventing over-run and kick-back. The spinner knob allows for easy one-handed steering.

- Mast layout is optimized for a wide view and clear visibility while operating.

SAFETY. RELIABILITY.

- Heavy-duty steel chassis, axles, mast and overhead guard deliver high strength and stability for high lifting heights and heavy loads.

- Intelligent buffering effectively protects the ground and cargo from damage while forks descend to the ground.

- Safety belt restraint warning system is standard and keeps operator safe and secure while operating the truck.

- Operator Presence System (OPS) — When operator is not in seat, the hydraulic lift and tilt controls automatically lock out and traveling is disabled.

- Electronic components are all high-quality, well-known brands and ensure optimum performance, smooth control and reliability.

- Rear grab bar with horn provides easy horn operation while traveling in reverse and keeps the operator’s hand safely within the truck at all times.

- Automatic decelerating while turning improves safety, stability and operator comfort, while preventing product damage.

EASY MAINTENANCE

- Battery compartment is equipped with a side battery removal assembly for easy removal and replacement.

- Removable side panels enable easy service and maintenance, while providing excellent water and dust protection.

- Tilt cylinder boots protect tilt cylinder and oil seals from the environment, prolonging cylinder life.

- Brake fluid can be added very conveniently by opening the shield cover and oil tank cover.

- Easily check truck’s condition and troubleshoot with InMotion controller and CAN-bus technology.

- Wireless 4G battery monitoring allows for remote battery programming and troubleshooting.

HIGH EFFICIENCY AND SAFE LITHIUM-ION POWER

- FE4C50-65 forklifts have a 10 year or 20,000 hours warranty on the lithium-Iron battery.

- NOBLELIFT uses Lithium-Iron Phosphate batteries, the longest lasting and safest lithium-ion battery available. Our lithium-iron batteries are equipped with a Battery Management System (BMS), thermal management system, and an automotive-grade DC high-voltage control system. BMS manages charging and discharging data to ensure safety throughout its life cycle.

- Fast-charging maintenance-free Lithium-Iron battery is fully charged in 2 hours. Battery can be opportunity charged during user breaks and during shift changes which allows the truck to run continuously through multi-shift operations. No battery changes are necessary.

- See more Lithium-ion power advantages at https://www.nobleliftna.com/lithium-advantage

About Noblelift

NOBLELIFT® North America (www.nobleliftna.com) is a global leader in Lithium-ion technology. We manufacture a comprehensive range of high-performance, low-maintenance manual, electric, and internal combustion equipment with more than 200 categories and around 30 series of each product. Our products are designed to meet different application demands and are well accepted by our customers in more than 100 countries and regions in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and more. Products include: sit-down forklifts, rough terrain forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, walkie-stackers, order pickers, electric pallet trucks, scissor lifts, tuggers, scrubbers, lift tables, manual pallet jacks and more. NOBLELIFT North America builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability, and advanced ergonomic features; accompanied by outstanding parts, service, and training support.

For more information about our company and our products, visit www.nobleliftna.com or follow us on social media.