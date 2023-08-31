Avetta Wins Two Stevie® Awards for Supply Chain ESG and Sustainability

LEHI, Utah and HOUSTON—Aug. 31, 2023—Avetta® has been awarded a Gold Stevie® Award in the Supply Chain Management Solution category in the American Business Awards® and a Silver Stevie® Award in the Compliance Solution category in the International Business Awards®.

Judges lauded Avetta for recognizing “the urgent need for companies to obtain greater supply chain transparency.”

Global ESG regulations have increased 155% within the last decade. There are multiple ESG frameworks and regulations which vary by jurisdiction and the evolving global landscape. Companies have set aggressive ESG and sustainability goals, but have yet to deliver.

“ESG success starts with how companies engage suppliers, contractors and vendors,” said Katie Martin, Avetta’s Sustainability & ESG Risk Advisor. “Many ESG management platforms attempt to cover every standard, which leads to suppliers being overwhelmed with hundreds of questions during the due diligence process.”

Avetta’s patent-pending automation tailors due diligence requirements to every supplier’s service industry, size and geo-location. Companies can assess suppliers against multiple, globally adopted ESG frameworks and United Nations Global Codes of Conduct; and build customized sustainability scores to align with their ESG strategy. Stevie judges recognized the capabilities as ‘impressive.’

“Most suppliers don’t have ESG experts on staff to explain these complex regulations,” said Martin. “Avetta helps companies generate supplier buy-in through robust support and business value.”

Avetta’s platform includes:

• Easy-to-use self-evaluation forms suppliers can complete in 15 minutes or less.

• Free access to Green House Gas emission calculators, carbon offsets and data-driven tips to improve ESG scores and performance.

• Supplier training, education and webinars; including on-demand translation support for over 250 languages.

Avetta’s platform capabilities and robust supplier support infrastructure enables companies to benchmark and improve ESG performance throughout 100% of the supply chain.

About Avetta

The Avetta One platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. For hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.



For suppliers in our network, our audit and verification services help lower their safety incidents rate by 29%. As a result, nearly 50% of members find additional job opportunities within the first year of joining. In addition, our suppliers receive privileged access to the Avetta Marketplace, where dozens of partners offer special discounts for business services like insurance and work gear. Avetta serves 500+ enterprise companies and 125,000+ suppliers across 120+ countries.

Visit https://www.avetta.com/ for more information.