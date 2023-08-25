Atlanta Supply Chain Company Deposco Earns Inclusion on the 2023 Inc. 5000

Deposco, the omnichannel fulfillment supply chain solutions platform for brand owners, retailers, ecommerce, and 3PL companies, announced today that it was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for 2023. This marks the third consecutive year the Company has earned a position on the Inc. 5000. Based in Atlanta, Deposco ranks among Georgia’s most successful software companies on the 2023 list.

“Making the Inc. 5000 again is an excellent recognition of our growth and customer success over the last three years,” said Bill Gibson, Chief Executive Officer, Deposco. “This growth extends to our customers, who saw a 78% increase in total shipments over the last two years. Deposco solutions currently support more than $10 billion in sales.”

Recognition on the Inc. 5000 adds to the honors and awards that Deposco has received in 2023, which include:

● Top Supply Chain Projects 2023: Deposco’s omnichannel fulfillment work with luxury retail brand Psycho Bunny was named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects award in June 2023 for unifying inventory across all retail channels, including 60+ physical stores.

● 2023 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards: Deposco’s Bright Performance was named “Supply Chain Visibility Solution of the Year” in July 2023 by SupplyTech Breakthrough, a leading global market intelligence and recognition platform for today’s most competitive technology categories.

● Best Places to Work 2023: Deposco was honored with a 2023 Top Workplaces USA national award by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) in March 2023. Deposco has been recognized on AJC’s list for the third year running.

● Top 100 Logistics IT Provider 2023: Deposco’s 3PL fulfillment software was named a 2023 Top 100 Logistics IT Provider by Inbound Logistics in April 2023. Every year, Inbound Logistics honors 100 logistics IT companies that support and enable enterprise excellence.

● Pros to Know 2023: Justin Stone, senior vice president of Business Development and Customer Success, was named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s list of 2023 Pros to Know. The Pros to Know award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders leveraging their supply chains for competitive advantage.

Deposco’s Bright Suite omnichannel platform is the first to unite order orchestration, warehouse management, demand planning, supply planning, and omnichannel fulfillment through a single view of demand against real-time physical inventory execution everywhere. The platform is designed for B2B and DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) brands that need to scale sales and operations but have not had the right tools to optimize their financial, operational, and service metrics.