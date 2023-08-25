QAD Redzone is Front Runner in LNS Research Connected Frontline Workforce Applications Solution

QAD Redzone, a leading connected workforce technology solution, announced today that it has been recognized by LNS Research as a Front Runner in its Connected Frontline Workforce (CFW) Applications Solution Selection Matrix (SSM). The company secured this prestigious placement for its rapid market expansion and product innovation.

“LNS Research is a leading industry research authority in industrial technology, and we are honored to be recognized as a Front Runner in their latest report,” said Ken Fisher, SVP Product & Solutions at QAD Redzone. “On average, our customers achieve a 29% increase in labor productivity, 74% more employee engagement, and a 32% reduction in employee turnover in the first 90 days. QAD Redzone is the #1 Connected Workforce Solution in the space with the largest customer base (over 1,000 plants), the most users (over 350,000), the highest customer satisfaction (NPS score of 68), and the highest rating on both G2 and Capterra.”

According to the research, QAD Redzone emphasizes a flexible platform with highly productized and repeatable solutions that do not need heavy IT or OT technology to improve productivity and engagement. The offering provides many out-of-the-box workflows with a tailored cloud within one week to improve time to value.

The LNS Research CFW SSM QAD Redzone Vendor Profile states “The company’s Connected Frontline Workforce Solution is an application suite providing workflow integration to the frontline to address labor shortages, worker burnout, and supply chain disruptions.” The LNS Research 3P Evaluation Model, used to qualitatively positions vendors and develop composite scoring, noted “Future improvements include providing multiple plants with a common cloud for multi-site analytics and access to anonymized data to allow customers to benchmark across the QAD Redzone customer base.” Learn more about the evaluation methodology of CFW Application Vendors conducted by LNS Research here.

