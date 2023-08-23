Banyan Technology offers predictive truckload pricing through an AI tech partner

Transportation technology provider Banyan Technology Inc. today said it has added artificial intelligence (AI)-based predictive pricing to its truckload shipping offering through a partnership with Greenscreens.ai, a three-year-old startup located in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Greenscreens says it provides dynamic pricing data to freight brokers and third party logistics providers (3PLs). It does that by combining aggregated market data with each client’s historical data, and using machine learning techniques to deliver short-term predictive freight market pricing specific to each company's individual buying and selling behavior.

The two companies will now connect that technology to Banyan’s platform, which provides freight execution software for real-time rating and scheduling for over-the-road (OTR) shipments, including truckload (TL), less-than-truckload (LTL), local carrier, and parcel shipping. “With AI taking on a prominent role in the future of shipping, we believe this partnership presents a strategic advantage to Banyan Clients who rate and execute Truckload shipments through our LIVE Connect platform,” Banyan CEO Brian Smith said in a release.