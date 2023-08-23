German Lighting Pioneer Briloner Adopts TradeBeyond as its End-to-End Supply Chain Platform

Hong Kong – Aug. 24, 2023 – Global lighting brand and retailer Briloner has adopted TradeBeyond as its multi-enterprise supply chain platform. Briloner will use TradeBeyond to cover its end-to-end supply chain operations, from product development to sourcing and supply chain.

Retail’s leading provider of supply chain solutions for private label merchandise management, TradeBeyond has worked closely with Briloner to implement the platform’s product development, sourcing, supplier management, and vendor purchase order modules. Briloner has also gone live with TradeBeyond’s sophisticated logistics capabilities, which the company uses to combine purchase orders and consolidate shipments. These tools have already created significant efficiency improvement and cost savings.

This fall, Briloner will launch a second phase with TradeBeyond’s quality and sample management modules as well, including its innovative Mobile Inspector app, which allows quality inspectors to record all data electronically on tablets and mobile devices, and easily attach photos, videos, and voice memos to inspection reports. The app eliminates the massive amounts of manual work and corresponding errors created by paper reporting and data sharing across multiple software systems.

Briloner sources across Europe and Asia, with vendors in all major European countries. The company has already onboarded more than 100 suppliers on to TradeBeyond.

“With such a vast network of global suppliers to manage, we recognized the need to automate core processes and simplify workflows,” Briloner’s Procurement Department explained of the decision. “TradeBeyond’s platform was best equipped to meet such a wide range of our business needs. Over time the platform will cover all of our supply chain operations, and we're already enjoying the benefits of the efficiencies it has introduced.”

“We’ve worked closely with Briloner to implement solutions that will help Briloner continue to scale, synchronize processes, and to better navigate their global supply chain,” said Tim Chiu, Senior Vice President at TradeBeyond. “It’s a privilege to help drive the continued growth of such an esteemed company.”

TradeBeyond has been used by brands and retailers across industries to optimize complex, global supply chains while sourcing products spanning home goods, apparel and footwear, sporting goods, consumables, health and beauty products and more. To learn more about how TradeBeyond simplifies supply chain management, contact the company at tradebeyond.com/contact-us.

About TradeBeyond

Retail's leading extended supply chain management solution provider, TradeBeyond helps brands and retailers streamline product development and sourcing all the way through order, production, and delivery. Through innovative sourcing management, product lifecycle management (PLM), and production and order management solutions, TradeBeyond empowers the supply chain network by driving collaboration to over 15,000 retail and supplier partners, and 30,000 users in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit tradebeyond.com.

About Briloner

Based in the Sauerland region of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, Briloner is a leading manufacturer of lighting products, specialized in LED lighting, lamps, lighting systems and decorative lighting. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes innovative products for private and trade customers. With 45 years of experience in the production of innovative interior lighting at the cutting edge of the times, Briloner took a big step into the future this year: With the move from Brilon to the new location in Meschede-Enste, not only did Briloner expand massively, but all the company's divisions were reunited at a highly modernized location. For more information visit briloner.com.