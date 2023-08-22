Propel Software Delivers Rapid Implementation and Time to Value with Summer ‘23 Release

SANTA CLARA, Calif., August, 22, 2023 - Propel Software, creator of the first product value management (PVM) platform, speeds product innovation with the availability of its new Accelerated Value Services. Included in the company’s second major release of 2023, Propel packages best practice solutions that compress software implementations to as little as six weeks, demonstrating its commitment to rapid return on investment. Propel’s Accelerated Value Services provide operational excellence across product lifecycle management (PLM), quality management (QMS), and product information management (PIM) software solutions.

Propel PVM connects commercial and product teams with one, continuous product thread to optimize decision making and remove process silos. This heightened product collaboration across the enterprise drives increased product value, faster. Propel Accelerated Value Services prioritize product value throughout the development process giving companies of any size a competitive, go-to-market advantage enabling swift and selective implementations of PLM, QMS and PIM. Customers can scale their solution to specific needs implementing any software combination based on market or business urgency.

Cyberdontics, a leading innovator in image-guided robotic restorative dentistry, recently completed its Propel Accelerated Value Services implementation. "Propel has been a game changer for our team in the implementation of our Quality Management System as we prepare to launch our first-generation devices. We were able to configure workflows, seamlessly integrate into our processes, and reach full deployment in half the estimated time,” said Scott Robinson, Director of Quality Assurance, Cyberdontics. “It’s a robust solution that will support us as we strategically scale our business.”

"Companies are often in the race of their lives to create and launch new products to capture valuable market share. Today’s market conditions require scalable solutions that are easy to adopt. Our Summer release gives customers a leg up on the competition as they implement best practices to achieve product value more effectively," said Eric Schrader, CPO of Propel. "Coupled with our continuous enhancement of core business processes and workflows like change management, we're truly demonstrating how Propel can drive operational excellence for product companies."

In the Summer ‘23 release, Propel also unveils new features tailored to improve business processes through enhanced user experiences. These enhancements prioritize streamlined collaboration and refined analytics, offering groundbreaking innovation that positively affects profitability. Updates to workspace reporting have introduced standardized fields, allowing users to perform actionable queries. Questions like, “Which of my parts are single-sourced?” or “Which of my tasks are late?” can now be easily answered. Propel also includes many preloaded reports and has made the process of querying not only user friendly, but also shareable internally with teams, externally with partners, and across an engaged community of Propel customers.

Propel’s Summer ‘23 release is currently available. For more information on Propel products and service offerings, please visit propelsoftware.com.

About Propel Software

Propel helps product companies grow revenue and increase business value. Our product value management platform connects commercial and product teams to optimize decision making, drive process efficiencies, and engage customers with compelling products and experiences. Propel has a proven track record of improving product quality, speeding time to revenue and profit, and improving customer satisfaction. Recognized multiple times as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winner, Propel is built on Salesforce and drives product success for hyper growth startups, corporate pioneers, and Fortune 500 leaders in the high tech, medtech and consumer goods industries. For more information, visit propelsoftware.com and follow us on LinkedIn.