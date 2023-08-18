Supply Chain Visions Supports Iraq War Whistleblowers Settlement

Representatives of the Supply Chain Visions (SCV) consultancy provided expert services to Iraq War whistleblowers who successfully secured $108.75 million settlement with KBR over allegations of fraud, waste, and abuse of taxpayer funds in the Middle East.

For the past three years, SCV provided supply chain and logistics expertise to the plaintiffs-relators in connection with their whistleblower case against KBR. The relators – a.k.a. the whistleblowers - alleged fraud, waste, and abuse of taxpayer funds by KBR Services in the Middle East. Earlier this summer, KBR settled the case for $108.75 million, the largest cash settlement ever obtained concerning alleged fraud during the Iraq War.

Mike Rudolph an executive consultant at Supply Chain Visions, who served as the Marine Corps’ lead logistician in Iraq during the height of Operation Iraqi Freedom, led the effort for Supply Chain Visions. “We’re proud to have provided supply chain expertise that played a key role leading up to KBR settling this case. This was a win for those who served and redressed the alleged misuse of taxpayer’s funds.”

Filed under the provisions of the False Claims Act, the lawsuit by former KBR employees Geoffrey Howard and Zella Hemphill Anderson alleged KBR defrauded the United States Government in connection with KBR’s contract to supply troops in the War with property and materials. The three law firms that represented the relators are Goldberg Kohn, Constantine Cannon LLP, and Phillips & Cohen LLP.

