WWL Appoints Rob Stadnicki as Director of Air Freight to Optimize US Operations and Drive Growth

Worldwide Logistics Group Appoints New Director of Air Freight to Optimize US Operations and Drive Future Growth

Key hire will solidify existing services and help drive competitive air freight pricing for clients

PARAMUS, NJ – Aug. 17, 2023 – Worldwide Logistics Group (WWL), an integrated logistics provider, announced that Robert Stadnicki will join the company as National Air Freight Director where he will play a key role in overseeing WWL’s US air freight division. Strategically focused on accelerating the company’s continued expansion, Stadnicki will be responsible for setting the company’s air freight strategy, managing import and export air services for WWL, and creating and implementing new strategies to drive revenue.

“In today’s intricate global supply chain climate, global shippers are grappling with unprecedented challenges - from navigating heightened demand, to capacity constraints and ensuring timely deliveries amid rapidly shifting regulations. As air cargo volumes surge, the need for specialized expertise has become imperative,” said Joe Monaghan, Chairman and CEO of Worldwide Logistics Group. “With Rob joining us as our Director of Air Freight, we're strategically positioning ourselves to better address these challenges. His insights and experience in the air freight sector will not only bolster our national operations but also fortify Worldwide Logistics Group’s stature as a trailblazer in freight forwarding.”

Stadnicki, an air freight and operations veteran, has managed air import and export operations throughout his career, improving and negotiating major contracts for multi-million dollar global shippers. Most recently serving as National Air Freight Product Manager at cargo-partner, he focused on developing growth strategies and commercial solutions to support trade lane growth and ongoing business development. Before Cargo Partner, Stadnicki was the Air Freight Operations Manager with Superior Brokerage Services and an Air Freight Operations Agent with DAMCO.

“Air freight plays a crucial role in our supply chain, its importance is undeniable and it's this significance that drew me to Worldwide Logistics,” said Stadnicki. “Joining this seasoned team, I'm keen to integrate fresh strategies that will not only enhance our operations but also provide tangible benefits to our clients.”