Sun Logistics Accesses Instant High-Quality BOL Images from DDC FPO

Evergreen, CO – August 17, 2023 – DDC FPO, a company that provides business process solutions for the transportation and logistics industry today announced the implementation of the cutting-edge DDC Sync mobile data capture solution for Sun Logistics, a leading first and last mile LTL services provider in NYC and South Florida. The strategic move by Sun Logistics aims to significantly enhance visibility and accuracy of bill of lading (BOL) information throughout its network.



"We selected DDC Sync to elevate our network service level by gaining early access to critical pick-up data, empowering us to plan and optimize more efficiently,” said Nathaniel Klein, COO of Sun Logistics. “With instant access to high quality BOL images, we can make informed decisions and initiate billing prior to our drivers returning to the terminal.



“This proactive approach enables us to cross-dock freight promptly and optimize outbound loads throughout our network,” Klein added. “DDC Sync's effortless usability for drivers, combined with the enhanced visibility and accuracy it provides, significantly reduces friction and operational costs."



Sun Logistics worked closely with DDC FPO and its mobile dispatch provider, Acordex, on the project. "As a result, we now receive real-time reporting and automated alerts, offering unprecedented visibility into shipments," Klein explained. “The synergy between DDC FPO and Acordex was the perfect match."



Earlier this year, DDC FPO and Acordex announced the integration of the Acordex Mobile Dispatch solution with the intuitive and automatic DDC Sync smart OCR BOL capture system.



At Sun Logistics, the solutions are also integrated with FACTS freight management software from Carrier Logistics Inc. The carrier had already enabled the use of Acordex data for billing and order entry workflow processes in FACTS and will be inputting BOL information from DDC Sync into the software earlier to optimize routes, loads and equipment utilization.



DDC Sync, which operates in the background with any transportation management system (TMS), dispatch or routing solution, can be built by DDC FPO for any platform provider. DDC Sync is a native Android app that transmits data. Designed specifically for freight operations, its imaging capabilities provide enhanced document control and data retrieval, as well as validation before the data is sent to a carrier’s TMS or dispatch software.





About Sun Logistics

With its headquarters in Queens, New York, Sun Logistics provides services to all New York City boroughs and Long Island, and from its Florida service center it services the South Florida region, including the Florida Keys. The family-owned company founded in 1973 is a cartage and interline agent providing last mile, first mile, cross dock, temperature sensitive, reverse logistics, residential and white glove, consolidation and distribution, freight forwarding and warehousing services.



About DDC FPO

DDC FPO (Freight Process Outsourcing) is a strategic business process outsourcing (BPO) partner for many of today's leading transportation and logistics providers. Currently serving 50% of the top carriers ranked by revenue in North America, DDC FPO dedicated teams of professionals currently process over 300,000 shipments daily. Founded in 2005 to serve as the freight-focused member company of The DDC Group — a worldwide network of BPO companies — DDC FPO has operations and customers across North America, the UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific with services offered in over 30 languages. DDC FPO offers a variety of front and back office services including; freight billing, customer service, inside sales and mobile, intuitive OCR data capture. DDC FPO has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for three consecutive years. To learn more, visit: ddcfpo.com/