Velociti Adds Facilities Technology Support to VeloCare Program

Riverside, MO – August 16, 2023 - Velociti Inc., a global provider of technology deployment, maintenance and integration solutions, today announced that its VeloCare technology maintenance and operational support program is now available for the increasingly advanced communications, connectivity and IT systems used in a range of facilities. Included are warehouses, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, hospitality, restaurant and rail facilities, as well as public venues such as stadiums and arenas.

“For nearly 30 years, Velociti has met the critical mobile technology installation and deployment needs of enterprise clients, and in 2015 we launched VeloCare to support our customers with technology health monitoring, maintenance and repair services,” said Deryk Powell, president of Velociti. “Today, we are seeing the use of communications, connectivity and information technologies rapidly increasing in a wide range of facilities. With that expansion, the importance of comprehensive technology management and support will continue to grow dramatically so we are expanding VeloCare to include facility systems.”

VeloCare provides proactive 24/7 technology health monitoring to ensure that systems are operating correctly, and up-time is maximized. The program allows users to avoid fluctuating costs, reduce technology support time and expenses so that in-house resources can focus on core business and operational responsibilities.

Facility technologies supported by VeloCare include core IT infrastructure. 5G and Wi-Fi networks, RFID, security, access control and yard management systems, Point-of-Sale (POS) and smart building solutions, and digital signage, among others. The VeloCare Facility Health programs include:

• Velogic customer portal for real time visibility to technology health, service activity, inventory management, SLA adherence and much more

• Managed Services for device and accessories support, including configuration and replacement programs

• Tech Support Call Center for 24/7 access to a trained representative to answer questions or assist with remote troubleshooting

• Field Services including onsite technician support for hardware and device troubleshooting, installation, removal, upgrades and repairs

• Enterprise Desk Services for supplemental administrative support for any user interface or software, and access to a train-the-trainer program

All VeloCare services are provided for a flat, monthly subscription under guaranteed Service Level Agreements and include access to a dedicated Customer Success Manager. Build Your Own Bundle solutions are offered to allow users to select the options that fit their business structure and support their technology support and operational needs.

About Velociti

For nearly 30 years Velociti Inc. has custom designed, installed, maintained, and partnered with a wide spectrum of technologies that solve complex business problems on a large scale. Velociti’s expert team bridges the gap between technology providers and enterprise customers, including Fortune 500 companies, to solve the many challenges companies face in today’s ever-evolving connected world. Whether for transportation and logistics, on and off highway fleets, hospitality and restaurant, retail, rail, healthcare, warehouse and distribution, manufacturing or construction, Velociti provides practical solutions and services that enable customers to maximize the return on technology investments. For more information, visit http://www.velociti.com or call toll-free (855)-233-7210.