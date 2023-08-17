FleetDrive 360 Unveils Enterprise Package, Delivering Comprehensive Solutions for Larger Fleets

Customizable branding features for driver qualification and consolidated compliance management empower larger fleets to optimize operations.

Atlanta, Georgia – August 17, 2023 – FleetDrive 360, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for FMCSA and DOT compliance management, is pleased to announce the launch of its Enterprise version tailored specifically for larger fleets. This new package combines advanced compliance management features with customizable branding capabilities, all within a single, user-friendly system.

"With the introduction of our Enterprise version, we address the unique needs of larger fleet operations by consolidating all compliance management features into one powerful solution," stated Nic Sallis, chief operating officer at FleetDrive 360. "By having access to all their data in a centralized platform, larger fleets can eliminate major pain points, streamline recordkeeping, and achieve enhanced compliance, ultimately enabling them to focus more on core business activities and growth."

Key features of FleetDrive 360 Enterprise Solution include:

• Streamlined Driver Onboarding: The hiring platform facilitates quick and efficient onboarding of drivers through an automated qualification process. It digitizes driver documents and performs various pre-employment screenings, including state and federal background checks, CDLIS, PSP, and MVR records checks.

• Seamless Data Integration: FleetDrive 360 allows easy integration with the most widely used ELDs, enabling the import of safety and Hours-of-Service data, among other information.

• Efficient Consortium Management: The Enterprise package provides a single dashboard for drug and alcohol random testing, allowing complete control over the entire process while eliminating third-party expenses.

• Customizable Branding: FleetDrive 360 introduces a branded recruiting portal that can be seamlessly integrated into any platform or company website. This portal allows drivers to apply and initiate the hiring process conveniently. Additionally, the system offers company-specific branding and messaging for documents, emails (with unique domains), notifications, and custom content.

FleetDrive 360's automated compliance solution is accessible from any computer or mobile device, offering a cost-effective per-driver pricing structure. Moreover, the platform supports API connections for seamless integration with existing Transportation Management Systems and HR platforms.

For more information on FleetDrive 360 Enterprise solution please visit https://www.fleetdrive360.com/enterprise-level-solution/

About FleetDrive 360:

Headquartered in Atlanta, FleetDrive 360 provides a cloud-based system that facilitates streamlined FMCSA and DOT compliance management for fleets and owner-operators. The comprehensive and consolidated solution optimizes driver qualification and hiring files, drug and alcohol testing, Hours-of-Service tracking, document expiration notifications, and vehicle maintenance and accident records. For more information, please visit www.fleetdrive360.com.