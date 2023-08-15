Inc. names Joshua Tree Group to its 2023 list of fastest growing companies in America

A segment leader to retail and consumer brand supply chains, Joshua Tree Group grows on the strength of its leader engagement, technical and analytical know-how, and its deep personal investment in making every client leader successful. Today’s consumer and product-driven supply chains must face the challenge of supply chain reinvention by economically blending automation and streamlined business process with an engaged workforce free from obstacles. JTG’s leader engagement routines and labor management engineering techniques strengthen distribution and ecom fulfilment operations to ever better performance.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“Joshua Tree Group’s fast-paced growth speaks to our ability to provide clients with strategies and tools to achieve supply chain success,” said J. Seth Davis, CEO, Joshua Tree Group. “We are committed to delivering the tools and services that make labor intense operations and teams more efficient, more confident, and more successful. We thank Inc. for this acknowledgment of the growth we’ve achieved and feel honored to count our company among the 2023 Inc. 5000.”

About Joshua Tree Group

The Joshua Tree Group is more than just supply chain consulting. We help companies produce the most efficient, safe distribution operations while creating a culture that make their facilities a great place to work. Businesses face technical, regulatory and economic pressures. Thriving in today’s business environment calls for increased productivity that generates returns. But when you’re tracked against cost per unit, rewarding your people needs to be properly executed to increase throughput and decrease cost. That’s where we come in: we’ll help you implement systems, design processes, and train your leaders to make sure that your team understands the “Why” and their sense of purpose. To learn more, visit Joshua Tree Group.com.

Joshua Tree Group Contact

Jeff Boudreau

Jeff.boudreau@thejoshuatreegroup.com