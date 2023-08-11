Integrated Systems Design Introduces UltraStore™ WCS Software

Integrated Systems Design- Wixom, MI

UltraStore ASRS

ISD, a leading provider of automation solutions, announced the UltraStore™ WCS, a total control inventory management software with an enhanced user experience.

WIXOM, MI, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As a committed leader in automation, ISD created UltraStore™ WCS as part of its strategy to provide a flexible and cost-effective way to support customers as advanced services are rolled out. The UltraStore™ WCS is a complete inventory management solution that offers users full control over warehouse inventory, while also providing enhanced features such as:

- A user-friendly interface: The UltraStore™ WCS has a sleek and user-friendly interface that makes it easy to navigate and use.

-Advanced features: The software comes with a range of advanced features that allow users to manage their inventory more effectively, including:

- Real-time updates: The UltraStore™ WCS provides real-time updates on stock levels, so users can always be aware of what they have in stock and what

needs to be replenished.

- Easy to configure options that allow users to customize how they want their system to behave.

- 24/7 support: ISD provides 24/7 support to UltraStore™ WCS users, so they can always get help when they need it.

“We pride ourselves on using customer feedback to consistently strive to make better products. Because of this, we have been able to combine common features that many customers have requested into a single solution”, said Brian Parent, Software Engineering Supervisor at ISD. “Overall, these enhancements will reduce startup and development costs for our customers while improving the quality of our products and service to the standards our customers have come to expect from ISD”.

The UltraStore™ WCS is the latest innovation from ISD, a leading provider of integrated solutions. The company has a long history of providing innovative solutions that help businesses simplify their operations and reduce costs. The UltraStore™ WCS is just one example of the company's commitment to providing customers with the best possible results.

ABOUT INTEGRATED SYSTEMS DESIGN- ISD

Integrated Systems Design creates, builds, and supports automated solutions for warehouses, manufacturing, distribution, retail, and wholesale applications improving processes and productivity while reducing operational costs. Whether providing consulting services to meet current issues or developing future scalable plans to address industry challenges, ISD creates value for a broad range of industries tailoring systems to clients' specific needs.

Media Inquiries:

Kristina Heimbaugh

Integrated Systems Design - ISD

+1 248-862-0957

kheimbaugh@isddd.com