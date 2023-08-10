BYD sells 5 millionth electric vehicle, setting pace for sector

Chinese automaker’s logistics sector products include forklifts, Class 8 trucks, yard tractors

BYD Screen Shot 2023-08-10 at 1.32.34 PM.png
August 10, 2023
Ben Ames
No Comments

Electric vehicle manufacturer BYD yesterday said it had manufactured its 5 millionth electric-powered new energy vehicle (NEV), making the Chinese company the first automaker in the world to achieve that milestone, it said.

While the vehicle itself was a Denza N7 sport utility vehicle (SUV) intended for consumer markets, BYD also makes lines of forklifts and large and medium-sized trucks for logistics applications. 

Recent examples of BYD vehicle sales in the U.S. supply chain sector include electric forklifts paired with self-driving kits from autonomous vehicle technology vendor Cyngn, Class 8 battery-electric tractor-trailers purchased by DHL, and electric yard tractors for New York City’s Red Hook Terminals container yard. 

BYD has seen accelerating growth for its products since it launched in Shenzhen, China, in 1995. The company spent 13 years selling its first million new energy vehicles, another 18 months to reach three million, and just 9 more months to hit the five million mark.

The company has also been expanding its global presence since 2010, with its electric public transport solutions now operational in over 400 cities across more than 70 countries. Its new energy vehicles have been sold in over 54 countries, with the BYD ATTO 3 leading NEV sales in Thailand, Israel, and Singapore for several months. And in July 2023, BYD announced plans for three new factories in Brazil.

 

 

Batteries/Chargers/Motors/Fuel Green (Carbon Mapping, etc.) Green Logistics
KEYWORDS BYD
    Benames
    Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.

    Recent Articles by Ben Ames

    ALAN prepares logistics response to Maui wildfires

    Forward Air acquires Omni Logistics in bid to build leverage in expedited LTL sector

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing