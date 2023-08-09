CBRE Arranges 18,075-SF Industrial Lease for LVE at Prologis Business Center in Denver’s Central Par

CBRE announced that LVE leased an 18,075-sq.-ft. industrial space at 4590 Geneva Street in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood.

CBRE’s Paul Kluck and Session Group’s Kyle Benson handled lease negotiations on behalf of the tenant, and CBRE’s Jim Bolt, Bill Thompson and Mike Camp represented the landlord, Prologis.

“LVE was looking for around 18,000 sq. ft. for their operations, which can be difficult to find in Denver. Denver has a robust pipeline of new construction, but few of these buildings are divisible to 20,000 sq. ft. Fortunately, Prologis had an existing availability that fit their logistics needs,” said Mr. Kluck.

LVE is a tradeshow and exhibition planning, execution, and support services organization with more than 30 years of experience. LVE serves clients in North America from office locations in Las Vegas, Denver, Nashville, and Orlando. The organization took occupancy of its new space this month.

"With the assistance of our partners in Denver, CBRE and Sessions Group, we've secured a Denver location that meets our growing space needs in the market. We intend to serve LVE clients in Denver and the region from this location,” said Nicholas Cordaro, President of LVE.

Built in 2002, the modern and high-quality suite has approximately 1,600 sq. ft. of office space, 30-ft. clear heights, six docks and one drive-in door.

“This project turned out to be the perfect fit for LVE as they expand their operations in the Denver area. The Class A space provides an ample number of loading doors to support LVE's operations and is strategically located between DIA and Downtown Denver. Timing was of the essence as LVE has some big projects planned before year's end, and this new facility will help them achieve their goals,” said Mr. Benson.

The property is situated on the southwest corner of 47th Avenue and Havana Street, directly north of I-70 and approximately six minutes east of I-270. The property offers quick access to I-225, I-25 and E-470, and is 20 minutes from Denver International Airport.

Denver’s Airport submarket remained the highest performer across all primary metrics in the metro area, according to CBRE Research. The submarket accounted for 63% of all industrial leasing activity and 67% of all positive absorption in the second quarter of 2023.

