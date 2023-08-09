ITS Logistics' 700,000 Square Foot Indiana Warehouse Provides Convenient Distribution Space

ITS Logistics, one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the United States, today announced its national distribution space has expanded to nearly 4 million square feet with a newly built 700,000 square foot addition to the existing Indianapolis campus. The facility is near the inland ports (Burns Harbor, Mount Vernon, and Jeffersonville) and rail ramps of Chicago and Indianapolis. Aside from Indianapolis, ITS also has multiple warehouse locations in Reno and Dallas-Fort Worth with services that can reach more than 95% of the United States in two days.

“The state of Indiana has invested $10 billion over ten years into transportation enhancement plans,” said Ryan Martin, President of Assets for ITS Logistics. “The efforts have resulted in 400 miles of new highways, dozens of bridge projects, and other infrastructure expansions. These new partnerships and programs include a long-term agreement with the Indiana Railroad Company and the Canadian National Railway that gives Indiana companies access to a secure network of rail lines with the potential to lessen transit times by 8-10 days for imports from Asia-Pacific.”

Indiana ranks seventh in the US for waterborne shipping with three maritime ports and the only statewide port system that has direct waterway access to two US coasts. Furthermore, the state is home to the second largest FedEx hub in the world and Chicago is less than three hours away, which has the largest rail hub in the US and the third largest intermodal container and trailer port in the world. In addition, the fourth busiest cargo airport in the world and the second busiest in the US is in Indiana at the UPS Worldport Air Hub.

“With our recent expansions in Indy and Dallas-Fort Worth, we can offer our clientele unique and flexible nationwide solutions,” continued Martin. “This new facility in Whitestown, Indiana has immediate large-scale availability to provide a strategic location for a Midwest distribution hub. It will also be the terminal for a 75-tractor fleet with around 200 trailers and 100+ chassis. This will complement our overall 3PL campus strategy and give our customers more flexibility and efficiency in their supply chain.”

ITS provides handling of the entire delivery operation from drayage of containers at the port, transloading for truck delivery to the appropriate DC, omnichannel fulfillment, outbound truckload, LTL, and small parcel to its client’s customers. ITS has drayage and intermodal in 22 coastal ports and 30 inland rail ramps with a full suite of asset and asset-lite transportation solutions. Indiana’s central location provides ready access to national and international highways, enabling ITS to reach 110 million people within a day’s drive.

To learn more about the new Indy 3 facility, ITS Logistics, its 3PL services, or employment opportunities, visit its4logistics.com or call 855-449-2885.