Revolutionizing Dimensioning: vMeasure Introduces Advanced Parcel Dimensioning Solution

August 7, 2023
VisAI Labs, a trailblazing provider of cutting-edge AI and computer vision solutions, proudly introduces vMeasure. This latest innovation in parcel dimensioning, vMeasure Parcel Ultima, is poised to transform both warehouse and eCommerce operations. It streamlines the dimensioning process, leading to reduced shipping costs, improved space utilization efficiency, and a shift toward more sustainable packaging practices.

vMeasure Parcel Ultima addresses the dimensioning-centric challenges that warehouses, and eCommerce businesses often encounter. This includes parcel audits, inventory management, package forwarding, and warehouse slotting. The advanced solution is designed to optimize both inbound and outbound processes, marking a revolutionary shift in the logistics and warehousing sectors.

A standout feature of the launch is the debut of "dimensioning as a service." This subscription-based pricing model starts at a competitive $130 USD per month, offering both cost-effectiveness and affordability in comparison to market rivals.

VisAI Labs underscores its commitment to customer satisfaction through its unparalleled lifetime warranty and a free hardware replacement every three years. This extensive coverage spans hardware, software, and maintenance services, thus addressing any potential concerns about continuous operation in demanding warehouse conditions.

The company extends its heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated team that made this innovative product a reality. This monumental achievement was lauded at the company's first-ever annual get-together, signifying a key milestone in their journey.

