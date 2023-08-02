Dexterity Unlocks Intelligent Robotic Warehouse Automation with Palletizing and Depalletizing 3.0 Re

Redwood City, CA - August 2, 2023 - Dexterity, Inc., the leader in intelligent software for full-task warehouse robots, today unveiled the 3.0 release of its Palletizing and Depalletizing software (PDP) aimed at unlocking pallet operations in the warehouse. With a slate of new features aimed at improving throughput, reducing installation and integration time and cost, and increasing flexibility of performance, PDP 3.0 makes pallet loading and unloading effortless for third-party logistics (3PL) providers, retailers, apparel manufacturers, and other material handlers.

Dexterity’s AI Software platform regularly releases new features that expand the capabilities of its core products. The Dexterity Palletizing and Depalletizing 3.0 software release introduces cutting-edge features that expand warehouse operators’ abilities to automate their pallet operations. New features now available for all Dexterity Palletizing and Depalletizing customers include -

Print and Apply Integration - PDP 3.0 enables 3PLs to automate their case-in-case out labeling processes. Dexterity automates Amazon FNSKU case labeling process, and other case relabeling value-added services.

Pallet Stacking - By enabling picking from up to 5 pallets stacked on each other, PDP 3.0 unlocks the utilization of its work cells by minimizing the time for pallet swapping.

Rolling Cart Loading Adapter - Moving beyond pallets, PDP 3.0 enables the ability to load and unload rolling carts, handling both boxes and plastic tote bins.

Fly-by Barcode Scanning - With faster barcode reading, PDP 3.0 barely slows down in loading and unloading cases onto pallets, meaning higher throughput and faster integration into warehouse workflows.

Sortation to Pallets - PDP 3.0’s ability to sort products directly onto pallets adds a new level of efficiency to logistics operations.

Since launching the Dexterity Palletizing and Depalletizing product in January 2023, Dexterity customers have received new feature releases that increase its flexibility and utilization rate in warehouse operations. Starting from its baseline performance, Dexterity’s Palletizing and Depalletizing can unload messy pallets with mixed goods at up to 700 cases per hour (cph), and palletize random, unsequenced mixed SKU cases at 350 cph. Upon release in March 2023, Palletizing and Depalletizing 2.0 added barcode scanning, label orientation, and a switch for toggling between palletizing and depalletizing in one work cell.

Now with Palletizing and Depalletizing 3.0, Dexterity has kept pace with customer needs for even greater flexibility in their workspace and the need to increase throughput and utilization.

"Dexterity’s AI software platform uses cutting-edge robotic and automation technology to drive value for our customers," said Cary VandenAvond, CRO of Dexterity. "With our Palletizing and Depalletizing 3.0 release, we’re providing even more features to our customers to ensure they are able to fully utilize robots in the full diversity of their pallet operations."

Like all previous Palletizing and Depalletizing releases, PDP 3.0 provides :

Easy Commissioning, Instant Productivity: Unlike traditional solutions that require extensive infrastructure and training before deployment, Dexterity's software platform and modular hardware configurations mean the system can be deployed in as little as 48 hours. Regardless of the case mix, Dexterity-powered robots handle a wide range of case mixes without needing training.

Effortless Integration: The Dexterity AI Platform eliminates the need for a data feed or warehouse software integration by integrating with external sensors like barcode scanners and imbuing robots with the ability to react to their environments on the fly. For example, Dexterity-powered robots intelligently pause when faced with an upstream bottleneck, ensuring optimal performance.

Full Lifecycle Support: Dexterity's Hypercare service provides training, real-time monitoring, and issue resolution services ensuring an effortless ramp to production and beyond. Regular feature releases add greater flexibility to Dexterity products, ensuring they are used to their full potential in production.

PDP 3.0 features are available now. Dexterity will be hosting a webinar with its product and engineering team on September 7th to walk through PDP 3.0 features and share more about the product’s roadmap. Registration information can be found on the Dexterity website.

Visit dexterity.ai to explore the possibilities of PDP 3.0 and to learn how some of its features are already unlocking our customers’ pallet operations.