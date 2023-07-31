DHL Express Opens Four Mobile Pop-Up Stores Across U.S.

PLANTATION, FL, July 31, 2023: DHL, the world’s leading provider of international express shipping services, recently expanded its vast network of U.S. retail locations with new mobile pop-up stores in Charlotte, Houston, St. Paul and Sacramento. The 2,200-cubic-feet, 100 percent off-the-grid, mobile DHL ServicePoints offer safe, easy-to-use shipping options for customers.



As these areas continue to experience rapid population and business growth, the pop-ups will accommodate increased B2C and B2B shipping demands. The new Charlotte, St. Paul and Sacramento units are the first pop-up stores in their local markets, and the Houston unit is the third in the area.



“Over the past several years, we’ve installed 22 mobile pop-up stores across the U.S. that have allowed us to provide greater accessibility and convenience for our customers in local markets,” said Chet Paul, SVP of Commercial for DHL Express U.S. “Due to their growing foreign-born populations, these markets are experiencing increasing demand for international shipping options and our unique pop-up model allows us to efficiently address those needs.”



The new ServicePoints are 100% powered by solar paneled systems, helping reduce energy consumption and contributing to the company’s mission to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The efficient point-of-sale systems are capable of processing shipments to U.S destinations as well as any of the 220 countries and territories DHL serves. Supplies such as packaging material, packing tape and DHL-branded boxes are available at the mobile units.



To create these mobile DHL ServicePoint locations, DHL worked closely with Flexetail, a leading designer and builder of mobile shops that offers brands an affordable opportunity to test products, explore new markets and launch new lines.



In addition to these new company-owned stores, over 3,500 independently owned DHL ServicePoint Partner stores continue to play a critical role in the company’s retail strategy within the U.S. market. All locations provide DHL Express international express shipping services (among other brands), global knowledge and expert advice to help businesses reach the international marketplace.



DHL – Excellence. Simply delivered.



DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 94 billion euros in 2022. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

