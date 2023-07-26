NEWS: CLX Logistics in Energy Capital...

CLX Logistics, LLC (CLX), a global provider of chemical transportation management solutions, supply chain consulting, and intermodal transportation, is excited to announce the opening of a new office in Houston, Texas. This strategic expansion aims to tap into Houston's significant presence in the chemical industry and robust transportation networks, providing an ideal hub for strategic growth in the chemical industry.https://clxlogistics.com/press-release/clx-logistics-announces-the-opening-of-new-office-in-houston-expanding-presence-in-the-chemical-industry/
Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing