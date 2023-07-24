Affinius Capital Originates $90.6M Loan for One Million SF Industrial Park in Houston

Affinius Capital Originates $90.6M Loan

for Four Building, One Million SF Industrial Park in Houston

New York City, (July 24, 2023) – Affinius Capital LLC (“Affinius Capital”) – formerly Square Mile Capital Management and USAA Real Estate – today announced that it has originated a $90.6 million loan to facilitate the acquisition of a four building, one million-square-foot industrial park located in Houston, TX. The loan was made to a joint venture sponsored by Dalfen Industrial, a leading owner of last-mile logistics facilities.

Affinius Capital Managing Director Tom Burns commented, “This deal represents a compelling opportunity to provide acquisition financing to Dalfen Industrial for Class A industrial assets in northwest Houston. As Port of Houston continues to expand, the demand for high quality industrial buildings only grows allowing the sponsor to successfully execute its business plan. Tenants are attracted to the project due to its accessibility to the Houston Metro region and the strengthening demographics of its rooftop growth.”

Located on Fairbanks North Houston Road,the buildings each contain highly sought-after features such as 32’ clear heights, 180’ – 185’ truck courts, and are located with excellent accessibility to Highway 290 and Beltway 8.

An image can be found here and credit to Affinius Capital.

About Affinius Capital

Affinius Capital (previously known as USAA Real Estate and Square Mile Capital Management) is an integrated institutional real estate investment firm focused on value creation and income generation. With a 40-year track record and $34 billion in net assets under management, Affinius has a diversified portfolio across North America and Europe delivering both equity and credit to its trusted partners and on behalf of its institutional clients globally. For more information, visit www.affiniuscapital.com.