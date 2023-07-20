ES SUCCESS IN TRUCKING Expands Offerings to Include Health Insurance Marketplace

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – July 20, 2023 – Expediter Services (ES), a leader in capacity solutions and ownership opportunities within the trucking industry, is excited to announce the addition of an exclusive health insurance marketplace at ESHealthPlans.com to our growing suite of advantages for independent contractors which include contract drivers, owner-operators, and fleet owners.

ESHealthPlans.com will give independent contractors access to a comprehensive and customizable range of affordable policies including major medical coverage, short-term health plans, vision, dental, life insurance, telehealth plans, and more for less than $.01 per mile. This new marketplace can also benefit fleet owners, helping them attract and retain valued professional drivers.

Contractors are constantly on the move, making access a critical component. Next-day coverage is standard for health, dental, life, and accident insurance with no exam needed. This combined with the telehealth component allows participants to have access to their preferred healthcare provider 24/7 without an extended waiting period or drawn-out process.

This newest offering is just another way that ES can help improve our members’ profitability and life on the road. “When you’re an owner-operator, your greatest asset is your well-being and health,” stated Jeff Tacker, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Commercial Officer for ES. “Taking care of yourself while on the road is a challenge, and the ES team is committed to making it easier for our community members to get great coverage that meets their needs at an affordable price.”

To learn more about health insurance offerings through ES, visit ESHealthPlans.com or connect with the ES team.

About ES:

Expediter Services is a full-service one-stop support and financial technology company offering independent contract driver programs and owner-operator programs to the industry through our partner carriers. When you are with ES you NEVER STAND ALONE and are supported and presented with opportunities from our wholly owned subsidiaries: ES Contract Driver Services, ES Equipment Finance, ES Truck Sales, ES Management Services, and ES Insurance Services. We accomplish this by offering opportunity and support programs that help contractors obtain SUCCESS IN TRUCKING by taking FULL ADVANTAGE of ES!