Nefab Announces New Manufacturing Facility in Mexico

• Renowned for its environmental commitment, the company utilizes locally sourced low-carbon packaging materials to produce customizable wood and plywood crates and highly recycled content in their thermoformed solutions.

CHIHUAHUA, MEXICO, July 10th, 2023 - Nefab, a leading global industrial packaging and logistics services provider, has announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Chihuahua, Mexico. The facility will better accommodate a strong demand for wood and plywood crating, thermoformed, and corrugated solutions in the region.

The newly built 45,208–square–foot plant, which represents an investment of almost $1 million, is equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and is expected to create up to 100 jobs in the region. The new plant will double the company’s industrial capacity in the state of Chihuahua alone. Nefab first opened its doors in Mexico in 2011, with the inauguration of its production facility in Guadalajara. Since then, Nefab has grown to become a leading company in the engineered industrial packaging sector, adding locations in Monterrey and Ciudad Juarez.

‘Opening of the new facility is a testament to Nefab’s success in the region and an important milestone for supporting business growth in Latin America’ says Eric Wickman, Regional Managing Director, Nefab Latin America. ‘We are very excited to expand our footprint in Chihuahua with the region's highly educated and skilled workforce, a bustling economy, and welcoming community.’

The new expansion boosts Nefab’s capabilities to provide customers with sustainable packaging and logistics solutions in the consumer electronics, aerospace, and automotive sectors.

‘At Nefab we think globally and act locally. This is why we always strive to be close to our customers. The Chihuahua plant will provide an opportunity to enhance the ongoing support for both our current and new customers.’ he added.

Nefab offers low-carbon packaging materials that are sourced locally to produce customizable wood and plywood crates and use highly recycled content in their thermoformed solutions. Renowned for its environmental commitment, the company’s goal is to save CO2 eq emissions in its customers’ supply chains.

‘At Nefab, we innovate together with our customers to support the transformation of supply chains to become more sustainable, efficient, and environmentally friendly, helping to reduce the costs and carbon footprint.’ said Koen Adams, President, Nefab Americas ‘We have grown in line with customers demand for new packaging and logistics solutions. Opening the new facility reinforces Nefab’s commitment to Latin America. We are very proud of what we have achieved with our customers in the region and are excited to continue the development through strategic partnerships in Chihuahua’.

We save resources in supply chains, for a better tomorrow.

ABOUT NEFAB

Nefab saves environmental and financial resources by optimizing supply chains. We do this by innovating together with our customers to create smarter packaging and logistics solutions while always respecting people and high ethical standards. This contributes to a better tomorrow for our customers, for society, and for the environment.

With more than 70 years of experience combined with competence and presence in more than 35 countries, we offer global solutions and local service worldwide to companies in industries such as Telecom, Datacom, Energy, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Lithium Batteries. Nefab Group has over 4500 employees spread across 35 countries, with a yearly turnover of 10 BSEK. The owners of Nefab Group are the Nordgren/Pihl family and FAM AB.

For more information about the Company, please visit the Nefab’s website: www.nefab.com