NEW CCM CHASSIS ARRIVE AT NC PORTS IN PREPARATION FOR LAUNCH OF SACP 3.0﻿

Scheduled to begin in October, SACP 3.0, the next generation interoperable chassis pool in the South Atlantic, will be comprised of 50,000 modernized chassis servicing 75 locations in North and South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

The launch of SACP 3.0 builds upon recent upgrades and infrastructure improvements at the Port of Wilmington designed to better service truckers and the local port-user community while continuing to improve on the best trucker turn-times on the East Coast. Last year, the Port of Wilmington officially opened its new South Gate Container Complex, a $26 million project that reconfigured the port’s previous container gate layout used by truckers, increasing the outbound lanes to six and inbound lanes to seven. Several new technologies are incorporated in the new complex, including weigh-in-motion scales, OCR portals, truck RFID tag and license plate readers along with other features intended to reduce turnaround times.

In addition, the NC Ports team recently enhanced and upgraded its Chassis Yard at the Port of Wilmington to improve the overall user experience and expedite the truck driver process through the yard. Upgrades include new interchange technology, additional inspection lanes, and a streamlined chassis drop and pick-up process with pre-inspected “ready” chassis rows.

“Our objective with the implementation of our new Chassis Yard was to do as much work for our truckers in advance of their arrival as possible, so we added some personnel to expedite the process and ensure we always have good order chassis available and ready to go,” said Doug Vogt, Chief Operating Officer, North Carolina State Ports Authority. “SACP 3.0 is focused on chassis quality and availability which aligns well with our focus on improving the trucker experience here at NC Ports.”

The trucker and port-user experience will now be further enhanced with the introduction of SACP 3.0 as users will have access to new high-quality chassis and a safe, reliable, cost efficient, and scalable premium service.

“SACP 3.0 aligns with our commitment to exceed industry standards while increasing efficiency by ensuring the trucking community has access to a modern and reliable chassis supply,” said Brian Clark, Executive Director, North Carolina State Ports Authority. “We are excited about the arrival of these new assets and look forward to the start of SACP 3.0 in October.

” SACP 3.0 is supported by the North Carolina State Ports Authority (NC Ports), Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT), CCM, and the Ocean Carrier Equipment Management Association (OCEMA), an association of 10 major international container carriers. CCM will operate the pool based on a single provider model rather than the existing multi-contributor chassis pool.

"Introducing these modernized CCM chassis to North Carolina Ports represents another step toward the launch of the new SACP 3.0 chassis pool, which features a modernized fleet and scalable model designed to effectively respond to the evolving market dynamics in the South Atlantic region,” said Mike Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, CCM. “We will continue to build on the strong foundation established by SACP 2.0, consistently the best performing pool in the country."