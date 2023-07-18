Manufacturing space to be shaped by 11 trends in the year ahead

Advent of “new normal” demands agility, Foley & Lardner white paper says

July 18, 2023
DC Velocity Staff
The key business and legal trends that are expected to reshape the manufacturing space in the year ahead include 11 broad categories that will demand more agility and resiliency than ever before, according to the Milwaukee law firm Foley & Lardner LLP.

In their annual “Manufacturing White Paper,” the firm noted that manufacturers are no longer focused on figuring out when things will return to “normal,” but rather they are applying lessons learned from the past few years to evolve their operations to succeed in this “new normal.”

The advent of that new normal can be seen by swift changes in 11 areas, the firm says:

  • Everything Electrified and Connected All at Once: New Challenges Facing Supply Chains, Best Practices, and Lessons Learned
  • Cybersecurity Threats in the Manufacturing Industry
  • The New Era of U.S. Customs Enforcement (and Compliance)
  • Navigating the Domestic Content Compliance Minefield
  • How to Protect Intellectual Property During Product Development
  • 2023 CPSC and FDA Enforcement Trends
  • Terminating Reseller Relationships Amidst the Network-Consolidation Trend: What Manufacturers Need to Know
  • Top Environmental Issues Facing the Manufacturing Sector: The EPA Tackles Climate Change and Emerging Contaminants
  • SEC Final Rules Mandating Compensation Clawbacks in Connection with a Restatement or Revision
  • 2023 Manufacturing Sector M&A: Outlook and Tools to Maximize Strategic Transactions
  • The Dawn of Generative AI in Manufacturing: Opportunities, Implications, and the Future 

Foley & Lardner says its manufacturing sector team continually examines these transformational shifts through the eyes of its clients, according to white paper co-editors Michelle Y. Ku, Chase J. Brill, and Jonathan H. Gabriel. “As we embark on the second half of 2023, this Manufacturing White Paper examines the business and legal considerations that continue to impact the industry and offers the perspectives and insights of attorneys with deep experience serving as trusted advisors to manufacturing companies,” the report says.
 

 

