Manufacturing space to be shaped by 11 trends in the year ahead

The key business and legal trends that are expected to reshape the manufacturing space in the year ahead include 11 broad categories that will demand more agility and resiliency than ever before, according to the Milwaukee law firm Foley & Lardner LLP.
In their annual “Manufacturing White Paper,” the firm noted that manufacturers are no longer focused on figuring out when things will return to “normal,” but rather they are applying lessons learned from the past few years to evolve their operations to succeed in this “new normal.”
The advent of that new normal can be seen by swift changes in 11 areas, the firm says:
Foley & Lardner says its manufacturing sector team continually examines these transformational shifts through the eyes of its clients, according to white paper co-editors Michelle Y. Ku, Chase J. Brill, and Jonathan H. Gabriel. “As we embark on the second half of 2023, this Manufacturing White Paper examines the business and legal considerations that continue to impact the industry and offers the perspectives and insights of attorneys with deep experience serving as trusted advisors to manufacturing companies,” the report says.
