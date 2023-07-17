UK's Easy Bathrooms Selects Deposco to Manage Omnichannel Planning and Fulfillment

UK-based bath retailer Easy Bathrooms announced today that it selected Deposco’s end-to-end omnichannel planning and fulfilment solution to manage operations within its 350,000 square foot warehouse. Deposco’s solution will provide an accurate, real-time view of inventory to quickly satisfy customer orders, and remove a number of manual processes across the business, which totals 135 stores currently with 65 soon to open. The roll-out of the Deposco solution at Easy Bathrooms is set to be completed within a 90-day timeframe.

“We chose to work with Deposco because they understand our business and demonstrated the knowledge to support our growth objectives,” says Craig Waddington, Founder and CEO at Easy Bathrooms. ”The Deposco solution will give us the control, visibility and accuracy we need to continue to deliver a great customer experience, through enabling our warehouse to operate more efficiently. This will free us to focus on growing the Easy Bathrooms retail footprint.”

Once fully implemented, the Deposco solution is expected to prove to be a vehicle to grow the business and make products available to customers at optimum price and availability levels. Easy Bathrooms will initially deploy one element of the overall Deposco solution, its Warehouse Management System (WMS), to be ready for peak season trading later this year. Over the medium term, Easy Bathrooms and Deposco plan to work together to achieve complete visibility of inventory and generate management information across the operation before going on to drive further operational benefits.

Longer term, Easy Bathrooms is looking for the Deposco solution to help them assimilate new stores into their portfolio; expand their product range; and launch new channels to market to better serve new business opportunities .

Will Lovatt, Vice President and General Manager, Europe at Deposco said: “We are proud to be supporting Easy Bathrooms on their journey to becoming the UK’s premier bathroom retailer. Their energy and drive to deliver fabulous results are well matched to the culture at Deposco. We’re loving the opportunity to innovate together to fulfil orders for a greater number of new Easy Bathrooms customers as effectively as possible.”