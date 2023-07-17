Dematic Reduces Noise of Supply Chain Facilities, Enhances Worker Experience with 3D Noise Mapping Audits

ATLANTA – June 22, 2023 — Today, Dematic announced the global launch of its Noise Reduction Portfolio, a comprehensive solution to address loud work environments across supply chain facilities. The offering includes before and after 3D noise mapping audits throughout a facility, enhanced rollers, slats, and belt conveyors that can reduce noises at their source by up to 15 decibels.

“The well-being of our customers and their employees is a high priority that includes protecting hearing when working in loud environments like distribution centers,” says Andy Randles, Senior Director, Global Lifecycle Support. “By implementing this portfolio of technology, our customers can take the noise levels down in their facilities from a concert hall to a classroom chat. It’s a huge step forward in improving work environments.”

To diagnose noise levels, Dematic uses 3D noise mapping to conduct on-site testing at customer facilities that visually identifies acoustic hazards, similar to the way a heatmap identifies temperature hazards. Dematic then builds a noise model to simulate how upgrading equipment would reduce noise levels. The company recommends upgrades and installs quiet rollers, slats, and conveyors as needed. Dematic conducts a second test after installation to demonstrate the difference before and after the upgrade was made.

“We’re proud to provide such a comprehensive noise reduction portfolio,” says Randles. “Reducing noise levels in facilities is not only meaningful for worker health and safety, but also to job satisfaction. We’ve heard from customers that morale and productivity among workers goes up when noise levels are lower.”

According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), approximately 22 million workers in the U.S. are exposed to noise loud enough to damage their hearing each year. Similarly, studies in Europe have found up to 30 million workers are exposed to occupational noise that endangers their hearing. Results of research studies like these underscore the importance of furthering technology and solutions that protect worker hearing and improve safety.

The new portfolio continues Dematic’s focus on reducing noise levels in customer facilities so workers can better communicate and hear safety sounds. In 2022, Dematic introduced new noise reduction features on its linear sorter that included quiet shoes, merge wedges, and slider belts.

