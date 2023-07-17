Will Mangrum Promoted to Vice President of Operations-Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark.—Will Mangrum has been promoted to Vice President of Operations for Hytrol’s Fort Smith location. He first came to Hytrol as an Engineering Intern in May of 2008, and returned to lead the Fort Smith operations in June of 2022.

As Vice President of Operations-Fort Smith, Mangrum is the backbone of accountable leadership for Fort Smith and responsible for sustaining Hytrol’s values and culture, developing current and future leaders to achieve their potential and executing long-term strategic practices for the operation.

Jason Peters, Hytrol’s Chief Operating Officer said, “Will is an impressive leader. He has made great progress at our Fort Smith location and shown maturity and ownership in his decision-making. I look forward to his and Hytrol’s continued growth.”

Mangrum said, “I’m very grateful for this recognition and will continue to devote my efforts to exceeding goals and expanding potential in Fort Smith.”

Mangrum is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering. He also has a True Lean TM Certification from the University of Kentucky and a Six Sigma Green Belt Certification. In his free time, he and his wife Sarah Beth love to watch sports, travel and visit with friends and family.

About Hytrol:

Hytrol Conveyor Company Inc. is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of material handling systems for a variety of industries. Since its founding, the company has been dedicated to pushing forward the material handling industry. Hytrol is the largest conveyor manufacturer in the United States. It designs, develops, and delivers the most advanced material handling systems and includes a network of more than 100 independent businesses worldwide. The company also develops software for conveyors and warehouse management. For more information on Hytrol, visit hytrol.com.