Big Joe Releases New CB30 and CB35 Walkie Counterbalance Stackers

Big Joe Forklifts has officially introduced the new CB30 and CB35 Walkie Counterbalance Stackers as a productive and safe alternative to traditional rider forklifts. Available in 3,000 lb. (CB30) and 3,500 lb. (CB35) capacities, these new walkie stackers are ideal for smaller facilities as a one truck solution or as a supplemental piece of equipment in larger facilities. The CB30/CB35 vehicles are an excellent choice when high speed travel is not required or where the use of rider forklifts may pose a threat to pedestrians.

The Big Joe CB30/CB35 stackers offer advanced load handling capabilities and maneuverability due to their updated controls and compact chassis design, which features a cast counterweight. With 4.6 inches of maximum ground clearance, these machines can easily traverse dock transitions, streamlining the process for unloading or loading trailers. New users will find the CB30/CB35 to be extremely nimble and able to make tight turns easily via standard electric power steering and a 180-degree steer arc. These compact machines are an asset in any general material handling applications, including warehouse, manufacturing and retail deliveries from ground level when a dock or lift gate is unavailable.

Big Joe’s well-known, easy-to-use designs carry into the new CB30/CB35 stackers with its intuitive and simple operation handle controls for forward and reverse travel. Additional features include proportional lift and lower levers for find load control, mass tilt, horn and a reversing switch for optimal safety. Standard features include a battery discharge indicator, key switch, hour meter and non-marking tires to protect facility floors.

“Our new CB30/CB35 Walkie Stackers are a great solution to handle loads over short distances,” said Big Joe’s Chief Marketing Officer, Bill Pedriana. “We designed these machines to provide exceptional value and flexibility in smaller facilities as a one truck solution or to supplement traditional rider equipment in the biggest of operations. The new CB30/35 are a fantastic alternative to traditional forklifts, and in operations a great answer to the question we often pose, which is, ‘Why Ride When You Can Walk?’”

The CB series stackers offer a two or three-stage configuration for low- or high-level handling, reaching up to a 157-inch lift height. These machines provide hydraulic tilt both forward and back for efficient handling of various load sizes. The CB30/CB35 have advanced power systems, giving your facility the option to use an AGM battery pack, industrial lead acid batteries, or a 205ah UL recognized lithium battery. When opting for Big Joe’s lithium batteries, the integrated battery management system supports opportunity charging and has no need for special infrastructure such as eyewash stations or battery watering, ultimately saving facility space, reducing complexity and increasing up time.

To learn more, or to test drive a new Big Joe CB30/CB35 at your facility, contact Big Joe or your local dealer for more information.

For more than 70 years, Big Joe electric forklifts have been the standard of quality in factories, warehouses, DCs and storerooms across the USA and around the world. Big Joe’s walkie stackers, pallet trucks and access vehicles are well known for their rugged, easy-to-use designs that provide a low-cost alternative to traditional forklifts. Big Joe’s new lithium-ion sit-down forklifts and autonomous mobile robots carry forward the legacy of the brand by empowering workers with new technologies in a simple and intuitive way to both move more and hurt less.

