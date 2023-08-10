BIG PICTURE

A new way to fly

New technology may soon make it easier to control aircraft in crowded skies.

August 10, 2023
David Maloney
Anyone who has taken to the skies this summer knows that those skies have not been very friendly. Just before the July 4th holiday, a near-record number of travelers found their flights delayed or canceled altogether. Many faced multiple flight disruptions.

Weather was to blame for some of the delays, but others were caused by problems with air traffic control in the busy travel corridors in the Northeast.

When passenger flights are delayed or canceled, it also means the cargo riding in the bellies of those planes is delayed. All-cargo flights are subject to disruptions as well. When scheduling problems develop, they may face difficulty finding the takeoff slots they need to meet delivery obligations.

But there is hope on the way with new technology designed to better manage the crowded skies. This past June, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) teamed up with its counterparts in Japan, Singapore, and Thailand to conduct a test demonstration utilizing Trajectory Based Operations, or TBO.

The TBO system is designed to expedite the movement of aircraft for better traffic control. It relies on the use, sharing, and management of an aircraft’s trajectory to guide the aircraft along an optimal flight path under changing conditions.

The FAA says that air traffic controllers in the future will shift from sharing information via the current voice-based system to one centered on data exchange. This will allow each country to be immediately aware of how changes in other countries will affect a flight and better plan for when an aircraft enters its area of responsibility.

The June test involved an aircraft conducting four flight segments over six days, routing on June 11 from Seattle to Tokyo, then Tokyo to Singapore, Singapore to Bangkok, and finally from Bangkok back to Seattle on June 16. The participating countries shared data on the aircraft’s trajectory, and then air experts sequenced the routes to achieve the optimal flight paths. The FAA reports that controllers factored in conditions such as weather, air traffic, and airspace closures. The successful tests marked the first joint effort to manage flights across multiple countries by predicting where an aircraft will be at what time.

The FAA says that with greater predictability and flexibility, aircraft may be able to reduce the amount of fuel they carry to cover contingencies, resulting in less fuel burn and lower emissions. Better alignment in the strategic planning and coordination among the various nations will also decrease uncertainty in air traffic control systems and increase reliability.

The FAA and its international partners plan future tests to fully define the capabilities of the TBO technologies. This successful cooperation will hopefully lead to a future marked by more peaceful transit for both passengers and cargo.

Transportation Air Air Cargo Airports & Infrastructure
    Davidmaloney
    David Maloney has been a journalist for more than 35 years and is currently the group editorial director for DC Velocity and Supply Chain Quarterly magazines. In this role, he is responsible for the editorial content of both brands of Agile Business Media. Dave joined DC Velocity in April of 2004. Prior to that, he was a senior editor for Modern Materials Handling magazine. Dave also has extensive experience as a broadcast journalist. Before writing for supply chain publications, he was a journalist, television producer and director in Pittsburgh. Dave combines a background of reporting on logistics with his video production experience to bring new opportunities to DC Velocity readers, including web videos highlighting top distribution and logistics facilities, webcasts and other cross-media projects. He continues to live and work in the Pittsburgh area.

