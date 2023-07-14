SIGNODE TO SHOWCASE SUITE OF AUTOMATED TURNKEY SOLUTIONS AT PACK EXPO LAS VEGAS 2023

This year at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Signode highlights the benefits of automation for manufacturing and distribution operations through its advanced line of Simplimatic® robotics, palletizers and conveyors, Little David® case packing equipment, Lachenmeier® stretch hooding equipment and others. Backed by a team of knowledgeable and tenured engineers and service technicians, Signode is equipped to provide total turnkey solutions to optimize performance for your business.

In addition to innovative and industry-leading equipment, Signode’s customizable offerings include reliability service, tooling, and software integration – a total solution tailored to your operation’s specific needs. Since last year’s PACK EXPO, Signode has been focusing on enhancing the overall customer experience.

“We want our customers to have the same confidence in our solutions as we do,” says Rick Hantke, Director of Marketing for Automation and Packaging Technologies at Signode. “This is why we’ve expanded our industry-leading portfolio to include support services – to provide peace of mind for our customers throughout their packaging journey. We recently built a state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center and Packaging Lab in Roselle, IL to demonstrate our solutions firsthand, and we offer the Packaging Plus Reliability Services program to help our customers overcome current operational challenges and strategically plan for future advancements.”

Whether you’re looking to upgrade a single machine or automate your entire production line, Signode has a solution to meet your needs. Through its consultative approach, Signode works with customers to discover underlying needs and deliver a tailored solution to meet specific requirements.

To learn more about Signode’s equipment and the intangible benefits of long-term partnership, visit booth C-4814 and C-5017 at PACK EXPO, or visit www.signode.com.

About Signode

With over $2B+ in revenue, 80+ manufacturing facilities across 6 continents and over 8,000 employees worldwide, Signode is a leading manufacturer of a broad spectrum of transit packaging consumables, tools, software, and equipment that optimize end-of line packaging operations and protect products in transit. Signode brings this extensive product portfolio together under 40 of trusted brands to offer optimized and complete transit packaging solutions to its customers.