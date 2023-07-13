Southworth International Group, Inc. [SIGI] Announces Appointment of Karen Coombs to its Board

SIGI, leading manufacturer of ergonomic vertical positioning solutions, announces the appointment of Karen Coombs to its board of directors.

Karen brings more than 20 years of experience in leadership and strategic planning for global supply chain, manufacturing and distribution companies like Freight Farms, Amazon Robotics, New Balance and DCMA. Earlier in her career, Karen served as an officer in the U.S. Army. She deployed on three tours in Kuwait and Iraq, and earned a Bronze Star for her service.

“We welcome Karen’s unique perspective and hands-on knowledge developed over the course of a highly successful career,” says James Cabot, CEO SIGI.

"I have been so impressed with the people and culture at SIGI,” Karen adds. “It is an honor to join the board, and I look forward to collaborating with leaders across the organization."

The SIGI Board of Directors was recognized in 2019 as a Private Company Board of the Year by Private Company Director, Directors and Boards, and Family Business magazines.