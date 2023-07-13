Dachser appoints Juan Vilarino Managing Director Air & Sea Logistics Argentina

Since end of June 2023, Juan Vilarino has been in charge of Dachser Argentina, the Argentinian subsidiary of the German logistics provider. As an experienced manager in logistics, he will be responsible for further developing Dachser’s interconnected air and sea freight network in the region.

As Managing Director Air & Sea Logistics (ASL) Argentina, Juan Vilarino is in charge of a team of around 25 people. He is based in the country’s regional office in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires and reports directly to Ralph Riehl, Managing Director ASL Americas.

Having worked in the logistics industry for over 18 years, Vilarino brings a wealth of experience to his new position. In his most recent appointment, he has held the position of Sea & Projects Branch Manager Argentina for DSV Air & Sea Argentina. Previously, he worked as Country Head of Energy & Projects Solutions for Panalpina Transportes Mundiales, S.A. Next to his excellent experience in the Argentinian market, he has been working for several other multinational companies including Walmart Argentina S.R.L., Techint S.A.C.I. and Schneider Electric S.A.

“With Juan Vilarino, an experienced logistics expert will be responsible for an important market of Dachser in the Americas. Together with him, we will continue to expand our presence in the region, providing excellent connections to the global Dachser network,” says Ralph Riehl, Managing Director ASL Americas.

Promising setup in South America

Vilarino succeeds Eduardo Fernandes, who has been acting in a double role as Branch Manager South Brazil and Managing Director ASL Argentina since 2019. In the future, he will dedicate his full attention to his position as Branch Manager South Brazil. With this new setup in South America, Dachser is well equipped for further developing its air and sea freight portfolio in this attractive market.

Dachser has been present in the Americas region since 1974. Around 700 employees are working in a total of 26 branches, having generated a net revenue of 493.2 m EUR in 2022. Besides the office in Argentina, Dachser has own locations in the Americas region in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Peru.