Robogistics is Expanding into the Sunshine State!

Robogistics, a Port Arthur, TX based organization, recently moved into a second 27.5K sq. ft. facility designed to expand its operations and national footprint. While manufacturing operations will continue in Texas, the new Tampa facility will serve as an engineering, service and training hub to tap into the local technical talent that Tampa has to offer.

Tampa, FL is a rapidly growing technical hub crowned as one of the top emerging US tech cities for businesses and workers. In fact, Tampa is home to over 25% of Florida's tech jobs and was voted the number one emerging US tech city in 2021 by Forbes.

JC Caraway, VP of Global Sales and Marketing, states, “Not only will this new site expand our reach and improve our engineering capabilities, but it will also help us decrease lead times, improve efficiencies, and provide our customers with an enhanced experience when it comes to Factory Acceptance Testing and training for new systems.”

Robogistics is the largest U.S. manufacturer of gantry-style “cartesian” robotic systems. With over 400-man years of experience, Robogistics has become a leader in the material handling industry. Robogistics is a complete engineering, manufacturing, and controls provider specializing in palletizing, depalletizing, order building, and custom gantry solutions spanning a multitude of industries, including distribution logistics.

Come see us at our new facility located at 8915 Maislin Drive, Tampa, FL 33637. For more general information, please email us at: contact@txrobogistics.com. If you are looking for a new job opportunity, contact us at humanresources@txrobogistics.com or visit our website at www.txrobogistics.com

We look forward to working with your organization.